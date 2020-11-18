NNU to present annual 'Noel' Christmas Concert virtually
Northwest Nazarene University's Department of Music has announced it will usher in the Christmas season with its annual music production of "Noel" beginning Dec. 13. The concert will be delivered virtually this year through VIMEO.
“For many in the community, NNU’s annual 'Noel' concert is the official start of the Christmas season,” Philip Miller, chairman of NNU’s music department and director of 'Noel,' said in a press release. “Although COVID has stolen so many things from us throughout 2020, it cannot take away our celebration of the birth of our Savior.“
"Noel" will feature performances from NNU’s top ensembles, according to the release, including the Northwesterners, Jazz Revival, Jazz Renaissance, Bella Voce, Concert Band and the 100-member University Choir & Orchestra.
Tickets are $10 per household, and the concert will be available on VIMEO until Jan. 13. A 60-minute cut of the concert will also be available on KTVB—7 on Christmas morning, according to the release. For more information or to purchase tickets visit nnu.edu/noel.
Boise Little Theater announces virtual Christmas Cab Cab
Boise Little Theater will live stream Christmas Cab Cab! "The Nice List” 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 and “The Naughty List” at 8 p.m. on its Facebook page. The broadcast will include singing, dancing and acting live from Boise Little Theater’s landmark wooden O, according to a press release.
For this fundraiser, the community theater has partnered with the local nonprofit Operation Grateful Hearts to help them provide aid to military families of the Treasure Valley, Boise Little Theater stated in the release. Any donations given during Christmas Cab Cab “The Nice List” show will be split with Operation Grateful Hearts. Toiletries, wood for home heating, and gas and grocery cards are also needed. Viewers can donate $1 to cast one vote for their favorite act and their “vote” will help a Treasure Valley military family, the release stated. More information is available at boiselittletheater.org.
Community Calendar
Meridian — Snowman Scavenger Hunt is happening all day at The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave.
Virtual — Baby Rhyme Time, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Nampa — Idaho Job Corps in-person and virtual information meeting and tour, 2 p.m., Centennial Job Corps Campus, 3201 Ridgecrest Drive.
Virtual — Live Virtual LABrary, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Virtual — Kids Craft, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Pajama/Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — LatinX Book Club — Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.