BOISE — Multiple buildings in downtown Boise were lit up with yellow and blue Sunday night — a show of support for Ukraine during Russia's invasion.
The Zions Bank building, City Hall and the CenturyLink skyscraper all showed the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The display came three days after Ukraine was invaded by Russia, causing hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to flee amid the upheaval.
“Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine, and thank you, Boise, for showing your support with us,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean tweeted Sunday.
In the past few days, the Russian economy has struggled under the weight of coordinated international sanctions and even Switzerland has broken its longstanding neutrality to sanction Russia.
Other regional states and cities have shown their support for Ukraine, though sometimes in different ways.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced on Saturday in an executive order that all Russian-produced and Russian-branded products would be removed from Utah state liquor stores.
Hundreds have also rallied in Salt Lake City, Denver, Portland, Seattle and Boise.
Protests were also reported in 51 Russian cities over the weekend as authorities detained thousands. A widely circulated petition gathered 930,000 signatures in four days, according to the Associated Press, making it one of the most popular petitions in Russia in recent years.
The internal opposition stands in contrast to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions. Russia has resisted Ukraine’s movement towards the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, according to the BBC.
Putin has also accused Ukraine of “being taken over by extremists,” the BBC reported, ever since Ukraine’s pro-Russian president was ousted in 2014.
The invasion is an attempt to redraw the map of Europe and revive the country’s Cold War-era influence, according to the Associated Press.
Russian forces have been met with a fierce Ukrainian resistance. It is unclear how many soldiers have died so far, according to Al Jazeera, but Ukraine's health ministry said Sunday over 300 civilians have died.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.