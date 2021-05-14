BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean announced Friday that Boise will no longer require masks in indoor or outdoor public spaces.
Boise is suspending its enforcement mechanism with in the city but will continue to work with businesses who choose to require masks on private property, a city press release said.
The move comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings, the Associated Press reported.
Boise will no longer restrict crowd size limits but encourages people and organizations to be safe and take appropriate health precautions. Idaho on Tuesday moved into Stage 4 of reopening, the most permissive phase that does not cap crowd sizes.
"It is incredible to know that getting a free, readily available vaccine is all that stands between most Boise residents and a post-Covid world," McLean said in a statement. "I can't wait to see smiling faces. We've all worked so hard to get here, and I'm thrilled to celebrate this summer with all of you."
Boise will continue to monitor the COVID-19 health crisis and will quickly change or modify health orders as needed, the release said.
City facilities will not change immediately; city officials will evaluate current protocols and announce any changes soon.
"We encourage all Boise residents to celebrate this moment and thank the healthcare providers and frontline workers who helped us get here," the release said.