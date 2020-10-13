BOISE — After several months of locked doors and appointment-only visits, the Boise Public Library has reopened for browsing. Patrons have returned to perusing for books, films and other items during limited hours, as library employees enforce new rules and keep facilities clean.
The city of Boise closed in-person services March 16 due to spread of the novel coronavirus. In August, city officials announced the re-opening of most city services, including in-person library services. Libraries reopened late last month.
Terry Glasper, 63, of Boise was checking out DVDs and books was at Boise’s downtown library branch on Monday. Glasper said he couldn’t wait for the library to reopen for browsing.
“I used to come here every day before this mess took place,” Glasper said. “I’m retired, so I have to find stuff to do. I just come out here, hang out, read books.”
Libraries don’t look the same since reopening. The main library is limited to 50 people at a time and neighborhood library capacities vary depending on the size, with none allowing more than 20 people at a time. Furniture, shelves and other items have been removed or shifted to free-up space for social distancing.
“The sofas are gone,” said Sally Anderson, who was browsing for fiction books on Monday. “I used to like to grab a book and start reading here.”
Anderson, 56, of Boise, said she feels safe in the library thanks to new protocols.
“Everything’s clean, everybody’s being really careful,” she said. “The employees are great, they’re all wearing masks, wiping everything down as we go by.”
Library employees sanitize surfaces once every hour.
New rules for patrons include a mask requirement, social distancing and suggested browsing limits. The library is asking patrons to limit browsing to 20 minutes and computer time to 45 minutes.
Library ambassadors at entrances explain the protocols and guide patrons toward items to shorten their browsing times.
Mary Beth Nutting, a library page at the downtown branch, said patrons “have been really great at being self aware and practicing social distancing.”
“That was kind of a concern before we opened for me, personally,” Nutting said.
Libraries continue to offer curbside pickup, a service that kept employees busy while in-person services were closed.
“The numbers got sky high because that’s all we did when we had the doors locked,” said Lorna Thorne, circulation supervisor.
Between Aug. 31 and Oct. 10, the library had 14,300 curbside pickup interactions across its five locations, according to Jamie Lundergreen, library communications and customer experience manager. That’s an average of about 2,400 curbside pickups per week.
At the downtown branch, additional parking spaces were reserved to accommodate curbside pickup orders.
The downtown library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for pickup and appointment services. Regular in-person services are available from 2 to 6 p.m. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays for in-person services.
Neighborhood libraries are offering pickup and appointment services from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and regular in-person services from 4 to 6 p.m. Neighborhood locations are open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays for pickup and appointment services.