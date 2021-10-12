BOISE — Boise officials on Tuesday signaled their support for plans to create a new transit-oriented urban renewal district along State Street.
The district would span 6 miles, from 27th Street west to Horseshoe Bend Road, including 668 parcels across 577 acres. Capital City Development Corporation (CCDC), Boise's urban renewal agency, first proposed the district in 2018.
Matt Edmund, CCDC's parking and mobility director, told Boise City Council members Tuesday that the purpose of the district is "to deliver development outcomes with significant public benefit which the market would not otherwise deliver on its own."
Urban renewal is a tax increment financing tool meant to encourage development in blighted areas. When a government agency creates an urban renewal district, tax rates — including city property taxes and other taxing entities — are frozen for properties within the district for a period of time. Increases in property tax revenue within the district are invested in infrastructure improvements. Once an urban renewal district sunsets, taxes return to regular taxing entities.
While the State Street corridor is not a blighted area and likely does not need government assistance to spur development, the district will help direct development toward city priorities. Those priorities include transit-oriented and mixed-use development, open space, affordable and workforce housing and preservation and adaptive reuse.
"It's been a long time since we've had a new district, and we've never had a district focused on transit-oriented development," said Council President Elaine Clegg.
In 2018, the city created two new urban renewal districts, Shoreline and Gateway, located near the Boise River on the edge of downtown and the near the airport, respectively. The creation of those districts faced an unsuccessful legal challenge brought by leaders of the Idaho Freedom Foundation and others.
Clegg said improving transit along State Street has been a long-term goal.
"This is an exciting day to actually have the tools in place now to complete the vision that's so long been desired along this corridor," she said.
Other council members echoed support for the urban renewal plan. The council ultimately will vote on whether to approve the district, which is located entirely within Boise city limits. That vote will be held in the coming weeks.
Councilwoman Holli Woodings noted that her husband, Ryan Woodings, sits on the CCDC board of commissioners, but neither of them are developers and don't benefit from urban renewal.
"We just really appreciate the way that it can really enhance our city in the ways that we envision our city growing," Woodings said.
The proposed term of the district is 20 years, from 2023 to 2042. In that time, it is expected to generate more than $100 million in tax increment revenue, which would fund public infrastructure projects.
An analysis of the area suggested the district could bring about 1,100 single-family residential units, 2,600 multi-family residential apartment units, 50,000 square feet of office space, 362,000 square feet of retail space and 120 hotel units.