Boise pilot water treatment diagram

A diagram shows two potential pathways for industrial wastewater treatment. In January 2023, the city of Boise is launching a pilot program to test treatment options for industrial wastewater.

 Courtesy of the City of Boise

For years, Boise residents have told the city that they want investments in clean wastewater technology and water conservation.

In January, the City of Boise will launch a pilot program to identify the best way to clean industrial wastewater, recycling it for additional uses. It is the first project to come out of the city’s Water Renewal Utility Plan, approved by the city council in October 2020 following opportunities for public input, including a public hearing, said Haley Falconer, senior manager of the city’s environmental division.

