Fairmont Junior High

Fairmont Junior High is a school in West Boise that educates children in seventh through ninth grades.

 Audrey Dutton/Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published March 17 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.A social worker at a Boise junior high school was accused last year of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student in their early teens.

The social worker died by suicide after police began investigating a tip about the relationship. In the wake of his suicide, city prosecutors have charged the school’s former principal with failing to report an allegation of child abuse for months.

Recommended for you

Load comments