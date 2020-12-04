BOISE — The city of Boise has joined a national city leadership program that aims to provide expert advice on affordable housing initiatives.
The Bloomberg-Harvard City Leadership Initiative is a leadership program designed for city mayors and their staff. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, along with several city staff members, were accepted to the program's innovative track, through which they will attempt to develop solutions to the issue of long-term affordable housing.
"Cities will be better coming out of the pandemic, but only if they use this time to find solutions and innovate," said McLean in a news release. "That's why we joined the Bloomberg-Harvard team, to learn new tools, new ways to think, and new ways to engage residents."
The Bloomberg-Harvard City Leadership Initiative is a collaboration among Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard Business School and Bloomberg Philanthropies. Its mission is "to inspire and strengthen city leaders, as well as equip them with the tools to lead high-performing, innovative cities," according to the organization's website.
In addition to identifying new initiatives for housing affordability, the program will help city leaders leverage existing programs, such as the Community Housing Land Trust, which uses city-owned property to help create housing for residents at all income levels and maintain affordability.
Twelve members of city staff across various departments were chosen for the team that will participate in classes with Harvard faculty, students and staff.