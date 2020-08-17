BOISE — By the time the teenage girl’s family was in contact with Pierce Murphy’s office in December 2002, three teenage girls had been raped in her neighborhood. Within the month, DNA evidence would show the same man was responsible for all three of those assaults, and, as the girl’s family pointed out, it was a preventable situation. Detectives from the Boise Police Department just hadn’t taken the girl seriously when she reported being raped first, back in June 2002, her family said.
It’s why the family was talking to Murphy in the first place.
At the time, he served as Boise’s police community ombudsman. He wasn’t a police officer and he didn’t have disciplinary power over police officers, but he did handle citizen complaints such as the one the girl and her family had about detectives not taking her story seriously. He and his investigators conducted citizen reviews of police actions when asked, and they also studied policy and made recommendations to the department. It’s part of the concept of police oversight — a model for policing in which non-officers review police actions and, in many ways, serve as a go-between with the public and department.
Police departments across the country approach the concept differently, and not every department has an oversight entity. In fact, the most recent comprehensive, reliable data on how many there were in the country comes from as long ago as 2007, according to Bill King, Ph.D., a criminal justice professor at Boise State University. The random sampling of 1,989 police departments, conducted by the federal government, found only 9.4% of local law enforcement agencies had some sort of civilian oversight.
In Idaho, Boise is only one of two departments with an office dedicated to police oversight, the other being the Fort Hall Police Department on the Fort Hall Reservation, which is home to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The Boise City Council downsized the office after Murphy’s 2013 departure; today, the director of the office holds a part-time position.
Yet newfound public interest in police policy following George Floyd’s death in May, protests in downtown Boise, as well as the July arrival of new Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, have made the topic of police oversight and accountability a popular one this summer.
Natalie Camacho Mendoza, director of the city’s Office of Police Oversight, in July presented to the city council for the first time since 2017, telling them what her office does and how it works. Lee has also promised to work with her. In addition to that, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the city council have asked Camacho Mendoza to present to them quarterly, as opposed to the more private presentations she gave to former Mayor Dave Bieter. She’ll be providing them with information about the types of cases the office investigating, bringing them information on any cases involving possible implicit bias among police officers, and telling them what other cities are doing to improve their police forces.
In working with the office, the city is continuing the two-decade, sometimes rocky relationship police oversight has had with the department, one born out of a dark stretch in the department’s history.
ORIGINS
By the late ’90s, at the outset of the office’s creation, Murphy remembered in a phone interview, public opinion had come down squarely against the Boise Police Department. There had been seven officer-involved shootings in the span of 23 months, in a department that usually averaged about one every five years. When the city council passed a law about skateboarding on public sidewalks, Murphy said, a group of teenage skateboarders and their parents held a demonstration in response. Officers showed up in riot gear, a show of force completely disproportionate to the potential public safety threat. The Idaho Statesman’s editorial board had called for the police chief’s resignation.
Part of the problem, Murphy said, was an approach to policing that didn’t fit Boise, which at the time was still a smaller city of fewer than 185,000 people. The department was pulling officers from big West Coast cities with more aggressive policing styles at the time. He said he felt those officers sometimes brought that style with them.
And just like in the weeks following Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, there were those in Boise calling for a different approach to policing, while the department also had its defenders.
“There were groups formed to call for a civilian review commission … and then of course you had the ‘we back the blue’ groups form,” Murphy said.
In the late 1990s, the city’s leadership started to look into the possibility of police oversight. City representatives went to one of the first meetings of the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, to learn how to implement oversight in Boise. Attempts to fill an oversight position in 1997 and 1998 didn’t work out, Murphy remembered. Then he decided to apply.
He’d never worked in police oversight before. At the time, he worked as a human resources manager for a corporation in Boise, and he’d followed the news about the relationship between the city and its police. He said he felt called to help if he could.
“It just seemed to me that this was something that was needed,” he said. “I felt called to public service. Frankly, helping a big corporation make more money for its stockholders wasn’t that exciting to me.”
He secured the job in 1999 and held the position for the next 13 years.
OVERSIGHT
Cities across the country take a variety of approaches to citizen oversight of police. Some bigger cities even include prosecutors in their oversight offices, said Camacho Mendoza, the current part-time director of Boise’s office.
Boise’s office doesn’t do that, but it does more than handle complaints, and it always has. Camacho Mendoza does research on best practices for police policy and keeps up with scientific studies so she can better advise the department on what thinkers in the criminal justice community are saying. The department spoke with her, for example, when making its decision to ban the use of lateral vascular neck restraints earlier this summer. The restraints aren’t chokeholds — they don’t restrict a person’s airway — but they were still a tactic on a list of eight policies that reformers want to do away with, called the 8 Can’t Wait campaign, a national effort that advocates implementing eight policies that organizers claim are proven to curtail police violence.
Camacho Mendoza met with the department’s leadership to discuss the 8 Can’t Wait demands in the wake of Floyd’s death. The department largely complies with what the campaign asks for already.
Camacho Mendoza — who is an attorney in addition to her job with the city — likened it to the way an attorney advises their client of preventive measures in addition to defending them in the midst of a crisis.
Even though not every department needs the same thing from their oversight entity, Mike Benza, of the school of law at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, said he believes it’s a good thing for every department to have some sort of independent review.
“There isn’t a single model that fits every sort of community or every police department,” he told the Idaho Press in an interview last month. “… It depends on the nature of the problems and on the goals. … It depends on buy-in, quite frankly.”
He means buy-in from the community and from the police department. In general, he said, oversight efforts fail because of a lack of political will to make real change.
Boise had that political will and it did make a change, but it didn’t happen overnight, Murphy remembered. While he said then-Boise Police Chief Larry Paulson made it clear to his officers they were to cooperate with the ombudsman’s office, he’d said in the past he didn’t see why the office was necessary for the department.
“And it was hard on Boise officers,” Murphy said. “They would tell me in candid moments, like, ‘Our peers (at other departments), they laugh at us and say, why do you put up with that ombudsman crap? You know, we don’t have one, why don’t you just come work for us?”’
Still, the relationship with the officers improved over time, Murphy said. Both he and Camacho Mendoza saw their roles as one asking them to work with police, rather than against them — and Camacho Mendoza said her office continues to have access to all the reports and documents she feels she needs in order to conduct investigations, which is also a suggested best practice.
“That person has to have complete autonomy,” and not be afraid of losing their job because they investigate something, Benza said. He likened the needed insulation to the way the courts are insulated.
In Boise, the office also audits internal reviews conducted by the department. Early on, Murphy said, he found those investigations weren’t conducted properly, or with little alacrity. Sometimes, he said, investigators asked police officers leading questions — something they weren’t supposed to do when investigating. The internal review procedure improved as the years went on though, he said, and by the time he left he found very few problems in the audits, other than procedural mistakes.
RESTRUCTURING
By the time Murphy left in 2013, complaints to the ombudsman’s office in general were down, Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg said in an interview with the Idaho Press. So were the number of police shootings.
Clegg said “it looked pretty clear the volume of work was much reduced” for the person in charge of police oversight.
The city took two years to restructure the position, eventually deciding the director position should be part time, at 20 hours a week. The city’s leadership chose Camacho Mendoza — an attorney with 26 years of legal experience and experience in civil rights work — to fill the position in 2015. She spends time on call as well, and sometimes goes to the scene of incidents. The city pays her $56,024 per year.
“I definitely work 20 hours at a minimum, let’s put it that way,” she said.
While Clegg said the city council at the time was confident the Boise Police Department had improved and no longer needed a full-time oversight entity, Murphy disagreed with the direction the city took with the office after he left for a similar job in Seattle.
“It was heartbreaking for me to see, and I think it’s unfair to the community, because they need it,” he said.
Murphy also said the reports the office posts online today are less detailed then the ones he and his investigators used to build and put online. It doesn’t mean investigators aren’t doing their jobs, he said — it just means there’s less documentation of it.
Camacho Mendoza said she could understand why, if city leadership was looking primarily at the number of complaints filed, the city council chose to make the job part-time. But both she and Murphy pointed out the office does more than simply handle investigations — and in fact, it’s everything else the office does, she said, that helps lower the number of complaints. Things such as building relationships with communities within the city or changing policy to align with current research help make the department more professional and sow public trust in the department.
The case of the teenage girls who were raped is an example. It wasn’t the only time Boise police officers didn’t believe someone who said they had been raped.
“They fundamentally did not believe them,” Murphy said. “…They had a real problem with believing rape victims.”
His office conducted a massive research project, he remembered, and was eventually able to offer the department a list of recommendations for best practices in handling rape cases.
That’s the kind of work Murphy and Camacho Mendoza said they felt was important for the office to do, but Camacho Mendoza acknowledged the office is something of a living work in progress, and changes might need to be made based on what the city needs. Her quarterly presentations to the city council are among a more recent change.
“The idea is if you do that prevention work on the front end, you get less complaints on the back end,” she said.