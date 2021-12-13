Boise is projected to be one of the top U.S. housing markets in 2022, according to Realtor.com, continuing the growth that has pushed home prices over $500,000 and changed the face of the Treasure Valley.
This part of the Gem State has been facing challenges surrounding housing affordability, traffic, development and the change to a more urban center. Some of that growth is due to others recognizing this state as a Gem — especially for remote work.
“Even though many of these top markets have strong local economies and growing tech scenes, data suggests that some workers in these areas may be looking for the best of both worlds,” wrote Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale.
The share of workers applying to jobs with a “remote work” key word is 32% in Boise, which is above average. Realtor.com projects Boise, the No. 2 market on the list, will see home prices grow by almost 8%.
In November 2021, the median sales price for new homes in Ada County was $601,301, according to Boise Regional Realtors. This is the first time new home prices have passed the $600,000-mark.
The price is an increase of almost 40% from November 2020.
“Driven by a combination of remote work and a desire for outdoor activities such as hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, Boise has become a relocation destination for California transplants,” Hale wrote, noting the job market and “vibrant downtown.”
The pandemic has made remote work more popular, especially for jobs based around working on a computer, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Boise, with its amenities, outdoor access and relatively lower cost of living, could be seen as a desirable place to relocate, the Idaho Press reported. But many who work remotely are more well off. The housing crisis is exacerbated by richer people moving in and buying at higher price points, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Affordability is relative, according to Realtor.com. Compared to Seattle, Boise is a cheaper market, however, home prices are pricier than other typical U.S. markets.
The median home price in the United States is around $400,000, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
It’s hard to know what will happen in the future, but there’s been a lot of growth in the last four or five years, Boise Regional Realtors Board of Directors President Jeffrey Wills said.
“Any time you’re buying a home, one of the things as a homeowner you’re hoping to accomplish is to grow your asset,” Wills said. “At the end of the day, it is a marketplace just like anything else that is marketable.”
Shelter is also a necessity, Wills said, and affordable housing is important.
Boise was recently named the least affordable housing market in the U.S., according to an Oxford Economics survey.
Rents have increased substantially this year, Jesse Tree Executive Director Ali Rabe said, and additional increases will keep straining families. Jesse Tree focuses on eviction and homelessness prevention.
There are ways to help with the housing crisis, Rabe said, including donating to organizations. Residents can also advocate for more affordable housing, try to avoid being NIMBYs (not in my backyard) and encourage dense housing development.
Boise is a few thousand housing units behind where it needs to be, Rabe said, and building takes time.
“One challenge will be land,” Rabe said. “We are already seeing a really severe urban sprawl in the Treasure Valley.”
Rabe previously worked in the Bay Area, which grew tremendously and now has tens of thousands of people living on the street.
“It is frustrating and it is scary, too,” Rabe said. “We all can see that Boise is on that same trajectory … it’s not too late for Boise and the Treasure Valley to get ahead.”