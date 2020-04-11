BOISE — Boise Fire Department crews responded to a house fire Friday on the 3000 block of South Kingsland Way.
The two women inside escaped after fire started around 7:30 p.m. One of the women, 80, was taken to a local hospital with burns; she was later transferred to a medical facility in Utah where she died, according to a release from BFD. The second woman, in her 50s, was not taken to the hospital for her smoke inhalation.
Smoking while using medical oxygen was the cause of the fire.
"Please never smoke and never allow anyone to smoke where medical oxygen is used, this can cause materials to ignite more easily and make fires burn at a faster rate than normal," the release said.
No firefighters were injured while treating the fire, which was controlled about 20 minutes after crews arrived.
The Boise Burnout Fund will assist the second woman, as the house is a total loss, the release said.