BOISE — The Treasure Valley’s hotel industry took a big hit when events, vacations and other travel came to a standstill in mid-March when COVID-19 swept across the United States.
Right up until the pandemic, Boise was still a hot travel destination for business and vacations, but then demand dropped almost overnight once the virus became a concern and governments started limiting travel. This forced some hotels to close, and others to severely scale down staff and other operations to take care of the few clients they still had traveling through the area.
The Inn at 500 Capitol, an upscale boutique hotel in downtown Boise, stayed open throughout the pandemic, but had a record-low number of guests.
“April was a challenge,” Inn at 500 Capitol General Manager Adam Altwies said. “Our occupancy along with everyone else was between 2 and 5 percent. That was the industry standard, and then in May it jumped up to the standard was 10 to 15 percent, and we keep climbing for June on the occupancy. It looks like there will be a bounce back — not back to the way things were at the beginning of March for a while.”
This drop was reflected in lodging tax collections in Boise. The Greater Boise Auditorium District, which collects taxes from hotels in the majority of city limits, reports that during the month of April it only collected $125,000 in lodging taxes, as compared to $703,000 the year before. These funds are used to operate downtown Boise’s convention center, the Boise Centre, and market Boise as a destination for travelers.
During the height of the stay-home orders when hotels were struggling the most, Block 22, the company that owns several downtown hotels including Hotel 43 and The Grove Hotel, said it closed two of its three properties downtown and put all of its guests at The Grove to maximize staff. All meal service also went to a grab-and-go style, instead of its traditional offerings.
“While they all had reservations and customers in them, we decided to funnel those reservations into one property rather than have three hotels that were incurring expenses with very few guests,” Block 22 CEO John Cunningham said. “We said, ‘Well, let’s be more efficient than having three front desks in operation, we could have one front desk operation.”
Typically Boise hotels have a 70% average occupancy rate in April, but this year it dropped to 21%, according to the monthly Smith Travel and Research report. Carrie Westergard, the executive director of the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the drop in visitors was unexpected, but lots of groups and events have been rebooked for 2021.
For now, she said her organization is focusing on encouraging travelers within driving distance to come to Boise.
“As the city is starting to open back up … we’ll see more interest in activity, but we really do expect it to be and plan it to be marketing around a regional approach,” she said. “(Including) staycations, and then within 300 miles of Boise because they’re most familiar with the market, they’ve been here and can overcome some of their fears of traveling to drive here.”
In order to coax travelers to come back, the Inn at 500 Capitol has developed a whole slate of extra procedures. Occupied rooms sit empty for a full 48 hours before they are occupied by another traveler, heavily touched items are sanitized and placed in a zip-lock bag after cleaning so a new guest knows they have been cleaned, front desk staff are now sitting behind a barrier to maintain social distancing, and the fitness center is open only for appointments with cleaning after each use. Even complimentary glasses of wine offered to guests have been suspended, but guests can still have a free can of beer upon check in.
Rooms also have what are called a “butler’s pantry,” which allow employees of the hotel to deliver snacks, linens and other requested items through a small door into the room to maintain contactless service. The hotel is also hiring a concierge doctor for guests and staff to use if they are not feeling well.
The Boise Centre, a downtown Boise convention center, closed in mid-March and plans to reopen June 29, with events planned in July. Earlier this spring, staff developed seating charts to show how people could be easily distanced throughout the facility, set up a studio to broadcast meetings and lectures to remote locations and set up additional cleaning protocols. People entering the facility will also be required to walk past a touchless thermal imaging scanner, which will check visitors’ internal body temperature almost instantly.
“It’s clear there’s no one protocol that is the ultimate protocol,” Boise Centre Executive Director Pat Rice said. “People can be asymptomatic and still temp fine, and we recognize that. But the more layers you had collectively at that time means you’ve done everything you can reasonably to protect both the facility staff and the guests.”
The Boise Centre has grown in popularity as a place for national conventions because of Boise’s growing downtown and proximity to outdoor recreation. Rice said the loss of those travelers and meetings being held in Boise has been a major loss for the economy, not just for the convention center itself but also hotels, restaurants and any other services visitors might purchase.
“It’s not been a pleasant three months with nobody able to travel,” he said. “As a community we are at the mercy of other states’ governmental entities. When the governor of Washington, Oregon and California put the no travel order out, that shut the spigot off for Idaho because we relied so much on the other states for business.”