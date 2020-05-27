BOISE — A member of Boise’s homeless community was hospitalized after an assault late Sunday morning on the 1500 block of West River Street.
The adult male victim, who has not been identified, was found with injuries to his hand and face after he was struck by a sharp object, according to Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams. The suspect and the victim are known to each other, and an early investigation shows the two got into a brief verbal argument before the attack.
BPD has identified the possible suspect and are working to locate the person.
Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director for emergency shelter Interfaith Sanctuary, said both people involved in the attack were known to the homeless community, and it was a shock to everyone. She said this should not be used as an excuse to fear the homeless community, but instead should be an opportunity to support them in a tough time.
“There are a lot of factors at play, and we need to be protective of that community and not pointing fingers and making accusations about the whole community,” she said. “That’s just hurtful when we’re already hurt.”
Peterson-Stigers said news of the attack roiled the homeless community due to the violence, but also because the possible suspect was known to be mild-mannered and gentle. The victim is also living without much support from family.
“It appears we are his family now,” Peterson-Stigers said.