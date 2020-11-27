BOISE — An Idaho Department of Health and Welfare audit found training deficiencies at the home health care company whose patient died after sustaining burns under his caregiver's watch.
The audit of A Caring Hand came after the death of Benjamin Reed, 38, of Boise in May 2019. Reed, who had Huntington’s disease, was receiving in-home care from Omar Hamadi, 24, a personal-care aide worked for A Caring Hand. Police and prosecutors say Hamadi put Reed into a bathtub of scalding water and Reed died from the burns he sustained. Prosecutors charged Hamadi with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult; his trial is set for April.
Department spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr wrote to the Idaho Press that the company was required to provide “training (to) their staff and to update their policies and procedures to ensure that training as outlined in (Idaho Administrative Procedures Act) was included.”
“Documentation submitted does not demonstrate that all required areas of the training matrix were completed,” according to the audit report. “Thank you for utilizing the training matrix checklist; however, only the areas where the RN is required to train were completed. ALL areas of the training matrix must be completed, and the documentation must support the completion of the training.”
The Idaho Department of Medicaid’s Bureau of Long Term care endorsed a training program called In the Know. However, according to the audit, it wasn’t clear that A Caring Hand used the training program for all its employees.
“If using the IN THE KNOW training, the certificate of completion MUST be kept in each employee file,” according to the audit report. “The documents submitted do not support that the IN THE KNOW training was used for all staff and the Training Matrix components were incomplete. Please provide a policy and procedure on training requirements using the methods the agency has decided on.”
Auditors also found some of the company’s service delivery documentation was deficient as well. Some signatures were time stamped prior to a service even being provided, according to the report. Other times the documentation of time stamps didn’t equal the total documented time it took an employee to deliver a service, according to the report.
Forbing-Orr pointed out the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare doesn’t have legal disciplinary power over home health care providers. However, the Idaho Administrative Code does allow the department to suspend or limit Medicaid payments to a service provider or terminate a provider’s agreement with Medicaid. The department can limit enrollment with the provider, but only until the provider corrected the deficiencies.
“Medicaid did not take … action against their provider agreement, but they have been on the division's radar to watch for incoming complaints,” Forbing-Orr wrote. “Medicaid would have conducted a targeted review this fall but they are up for a full review in January which means that the division begins looking at documentation in December.”
Forbing-Orr noted A Caring Hand “was very willing to correct their deficiencies in training.”
An employee who works for A Caring Hand answered an Idaho Press call for comment, but said the company’s administrator was out and no one else could comment.