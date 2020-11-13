BOISE — Holiday cheer is coming to downtown Boise next week, when the Holiday Tree at The Grove Plaza will be installed. The annual tree-lighting ceremony will not occur this year, although other socially-distanced activities are planned.
Heatherwood Senior Living of Boise donated the tree, a 35-foot Blue Spruce, which will be adorned with about 5,000 lights. The tree was planted on the grounds of the senior community nearly 45 years ago. This year's tree is 10 inches shorter than last year's, which fell over one day before the tree lighting ceremony in an accident apparently caused by wind.
Heatherwood Executive Director Nichole Hunsaker thanked the city of Boise's Parks and Recreation department for selecting the Blue Spruce as the official Holiday Tree.
"If a tree has to be removed, what better way to extend its service from Heatherwood, where many Seniors enjoyed its growth since 1976, to the great City of Boise," Hunsaker said in a news release. "We are so glad to be a part of the giving spirit of Christmas with our donation of this magnificent tree. We are truly honored to be a part of this."
The tree will be cut down around 8 a.m. Monday and will have a police escort as it's transported to The Grove Plaza.
Once installed, the tree will be surrounded by gift tags, each with a wish list item that will benefit families at the shelter of the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, a social services provider that focuses on victims of domestic abuse.
While there will be no official community tree-lighting ceremony this year, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Downtown Boise Association organized other activities for residents to celebrate the holidays downtown.
The association is encouraging the public to visit downtown on Nov. 27, to view decorated window displays as part of a Winter Windows promotion and visit stores to kick off Small Business Weekend.