BOISE — Temperatures hit a record low in Boise Monday morning, and Bogus Basin fired up its snowmaking for the season over the weekend, spraying more than a million gallons of water in the form of man-made snow onto the slopes.
The National Weather Service reported that Boise’s temperature briefly dipped to 17 degrees Monday morning, setting a new record low for the date. The previous record was 19 degrees on Oct. 26, 1878, NWS-Boise reported on Twitter.
Up on the mountain, overnight temperatures dropped as low as 12 degrees. The non-profit ski resort 16 miles north of Boise pointed its snowmaking guns at two ski runs and the resort’s tubing hill, and snowmaking operations are continuing.
“Our team did a great job with the first snowmaking effort of the season,” Nate Shake, director of mountain operations, said in a news release on Sunday. “We will continue to take full advantage of the cold weather forecasted into next week by making snow around the clock as long as temperatures allow.”
Bogus Basin has been expanding its snowmaking capabilities, and over the summer, laid more than 11,000 feet of pipe, doubling the number of front-side runs at the mountain resort with top-to-bottom snowmaking.
It’s the next step in a transformational venture into man-made snow for the community-owned resort, which raised more than $6.5 million in a capital campaign and launched the effort in 2018. It included construction of a 50-foot-deep pond that holds 13 million gallons of water, and a new way to guarantee the make-or-break Christmas holiday opening that sometimes proved elusive over the resort’s 75-year history.
Bogus Basin’s target date for opening to skiing and riding this year is Nov. 27 — or earlier if snow and weather conditions permit.
The season’s first man-made snow was blown onto the Coaches Corner and Lower Ridge runs and the tubing hill, starting around 5 p.m. Saturday. Those will continue to be the snowmaking targets this week, the resort said, with operations then shifting to both upper and lower Ridge once the cold temperatures return.
Last year, snowmaking covered the Ridge, Coach, Lulu and Silver Queen runs from top to bottom. This year, Bogus will add Showcase, Morning Star, Stewart’s Bowl and Sourdough.
After a frosty weekend, Boise is forecast to see high temperatures rise to close to 60 degrees by the end of the week, but overnight lows are expected to remain in the 30s, not far above freezing.