BOISE — The Office of Police Accountability has a new director and could potentially see some changes, though the city of Boise would not clarify if those changes would happen.
The Office of Police Accountability is responsible for reviewing police conduct, investigations and retaining investigators for critical incidents, among other things. Mayor Lauren McLean outlined her vision for the office during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
“The role of this office is to review big picture data, to ask the questions that have to be asked beyond individual instances,” McLean said. “To bring this council and the city and the community and the department ideas around policies and procedures and the recommendations that then would be used.”
Afterward, new director Nicole McKay was asked whether the OPA would continue to investigate individual incidents. A city spokesperson said that McKay couldn’t answer that question yet because she needed time to get her feet underneath her.
McKay was announced as the office's new director on Aug. 17 and confirmed by the city council on Tuesday. Her first day is Sept. 5.
“The council and mayor have been clear that they stand behind the ordinance as it's written,” the spokesperson said. “And we will have more details.”
The ordinance that established the OPA does say that a goal of the Office of Police Accountability is to "provide independent investigation of all critical incidents."
McKay was also asked how she would handle police training and the use of deadly force in the future in the aftermath of several police shootings. There have been six shooting — four fatal — involving Boise police this year.
The spokesperson said that was a question for later because McKay needed time to look at ongoing investigations and have conversations with the council, mayor and police department. A reporter also asked if they could talk about recommendations about police training, and the spokesperson said no.
McKay was also asked about how the national reckoning over police conduct has played out in Boise and what she has seen from local police and people interacting.
"I'm going to reserve an answer on that until I'm able to get in and really see it from a perspective that I have not had before," McKay said.
Several city councilmembers spoke of how they believed McKay was the right person for the job and praised her previous work.
“You'll be here quite a bit coming to report to us,” Councilmember Luci Willits said. “You're going to be an important piece to this journey that we have at the city of Boise not only pushing the reset button, as I've said, but also giving us a fresh perspective on what kind of policies that we need to be looking at, how we can do things better.”
It’s been a long journey for the city to get to this point.
In December, former director Jesus Jara was removed because the mayor said she had learned he was randomly auditing police body camera footage. Jara later sued the city of Boise, alleging that he was fired as retaliation for recommending former police chief Ryan Lee be placed on leave after several complaints were made against him.
In April, the city named three finalists for the position: Vic McCraw, who ran for Ada County sheriff last year; Mac Muir, who, at the time he applied, dealt with civilian complaints in New York City; and Leia Pitcher, the interim police auditor in Eugene, Oregon. Pitcher was offered the job but declined, and the city began its search again.
“Sometimes it takes a long time to fill a position because you're looking for the right person,” Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton said Tuesday. “It doesn't mean that there aren’t good applicants that apply, but you don't always just choose the best one of the bunch. You wait until you actually have that right person.”
McKay most recently worked at the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, where she said she worked with the internal law enforcement team.
“I have familiarity and experience in managing law enforcement teams in a variety of ways in that role,” McKay said.
She also worked as an attorney and received her Juris Doctor degree from Gonzaga University School of Law. She said she wanted to reach out to community groups more in her new role.
McKay said she had not had any personal experiences with the police where she would have felt she was treated unfairly.
The city of Boise was not able to provide her salary information by press time.
“Transparency, accountability and support. We need a police force that feels supported and that they have what they need in terms of policy and law to operate safely for both the community and for them,” McKay said. “And we need to have a process by which the public can receive information in a way that still preserves the process, the integrity of the investigative process.”