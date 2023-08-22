Support Local Journalism


BOISE — The Office of Police Accountability has a new director and could potentially see some changes, though the city of Boise would not clarify if those changes would happen.

The Office of Police Accountability is responsible for reviewing police conduct, investigations and retaining investigators for critical incidents, among other things. Mayor Lauren McLean outlined her vision for the office during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar looks on, at left, as Nicole McKay smiles while being confirmed by city council to become the new director of Boise's Office of Police Accountability, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

