Boise High sophomore Eloisa Harper draws a message in chalk on the sidewalk outside the school as a group of students gather in support of a nationwide demonstration to end gun violence, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Boise High School senior Simon Richardson talks with members of the media as a group of students, he helped organize, gather outside the school in support of a nationwide demonstration to end gun violence, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Boise High School senior Simon Richardson talks with members of the media as a group of students, he helped organize, gather outside the school in support of a nationwide demonstration to end gun violence, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
BOISE — The steps of Boise High School are typically a little busy around lunch time, but on Wednesday, around 50 students stuck around on the steps of their school. One by one, students knelt on the concrete, writing messages about gun violence in schools on their school steps.
Students at Boise High participated in a nationwide effort put on by Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. The organization called for students to walk out of their schools to call for an end to gun violence at noon Wednesday. Since that coincided with the Boise High students’ lunch time, it wasn’t necessarily a walkout.
Boise High senior Bridget Gibson, who helped organize the event, called it “a demonstration of community engagement” that shows students’ will to create change.
“Our students are just expressing their feelings about gun violence on our campus. It’s not a walkout or a protest,” Boise High School Principal Robb Thompson said.
Although the messages inscribed on the sidewalk by the teens were bright in color, they were gruesome in detail; “how many more must die,” and “I should be scared for a pop quiz, not my life,” are examples of some of the messages students wrote.
On March 27, a former student of a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, killed three adults and three children. The Covenant School victims included three 9-year-olds, a substitute teacher and a custodian.
“We’re standing in solidarity with Nashville and what just happened,” sophomore Eloisa Harper said. “We want to feel safe in schools. Everybody wants to feel safe in their community and we as students are honestly defenseless.”
Ava Thompson, a sophomore at Boise High, said her cousin was five minutes away from where the Nashville shooting took place.
“She knew some of the victims,” Thompson said. “I heard the story two nights ago, and it really gave me goosebumps, because it can happen anywhere … and the legislators and lawmakers of Idaho, they’re not listening.”
The demonstration was about more than gun violence: it was about students wanting to be heard.
“I don’t think right now they’re (state government) listening to us,” Harper said. “I think the only way we’re going to be listened to is to come together and do stuff like this because we can’t just sit there and not say anything.”
While there are some representatives who are involved with youth, there are legislators who need to listen to young people more often, Harper said.
“Our principal is out here. We have parents out here,” Harper said. “It’s really important just to be able to show that students are advocating for this: we’re advocating for change. It’s important that our legislators hear this because really, at this point, legislation is the only way that we’re going to get more strict gun control, especially in schools and stuff like that in Idaho.”
Harper’s not the only one who doesn’t feel heard.
“I’ve been protesting stuff since seventh grade. My first protest was with March For Our Lives,” Gibson said. “My first school walkout was after Parkland happened when I was a seventh-grader. Now I’m a senior still fighting for the same things, and nobody’s listening.”
The fear in schools, including schools in Boise, is real.
Every time an announcement sound goes off unexpectedly, Gibson is filled with fear, she said. Even the shelter in place and lockdown drills are stressors to her.
“Please listen to the demands of students. We don’t want to sit idly by,” Gibson said. “We need legislators to truly understand our concerns. It’s not just their political agenda: lives are at stake.”
Since gun violence occurs so often, Gibson said people are desensitized to it. By calling out Idaho representatives, she hopes people will wake up and recognize that change is the solution.
“We want common sense gun control most of all, because that’s going to be the big thing that our legislators are not listening to. We’ve tried March For Our Lives this year. We’ve tried a lot of different things to get their attention. Every single one of them was shut down or legislators did not listen,” Gibson said.
Simon Richardson, a senior who helped organize the demonstration, said the rise in gun violence has had a negative impact on his education.
“It’s always a looming thought back in the head is, ‘will my school be next?’” Richardson said. “We’re tired of going to school in fear. We’re tired of living in fear. We’re going to keep fighting until a change is made.”
Richardson knows some of the legislators in his district and knows that “they’re fighting for me,” but he doesn’t feel the same way about state and nationwide politicians.
“I don’t feel completely heard,” Richardson said.
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.