BOISE — The steps of Boise High School are typically a little busy around lunch time, but on Wednesday, around 50 students stuck around on the steps of their school. One by one, students knelt on the concrete, writing messages about gun violence in schools on their school steps.

Students at Boise High participated in a nationwide effort put on by Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. The organization called for students to walk out of their schools to call for an end to gun violence at noon Wednesday. Since that coincided with the Boise High students’ lunch time, it wasn’t necessarily a walkout.

Boise High sophomore Eloisa Harper draws a message in chalk on the sidewalk outside the school as a group of students gather in support of a nationwide demonstration to end gun violence, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
A group of Boise High School students draw chalk messages on the sidewalk as they gather outside the school in support of a nationwide demonstration to end gun violence, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
A group of Boise High School students gather outside the school in support of a nationwide demonstration to end gun violence, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

