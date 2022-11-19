Shiva Rajbhandari announcement

Boise High School senior Shiva Rajbhandari talks with members of the media as he announces his candidacy for the Boise School District board during a press conference at Boise High School, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published Nov. 18 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Boise High School senior and school board member Shiva Rajbhandari is in Egypt as a delegate for the League of Women Voters of the United States to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, according to a press release.

