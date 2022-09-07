BOISE — When Shiva Rajbhandari is sworn in as a Boise School Board trustee on Monday evening, it will be the first time a student has served.
Voters chose Rajbhandari over incumbent Steve Schmidt, while four other incumbents were reelected to their seats during Tuesday's Boise School District Board election.
Rajbhandari, who turned 18 last week, said he is ready to get to work and had spoken with some of the trustees on Wednesday.
"I'm very excited with the board that we have, and I really do look forward to their mentorship, their guidance, and also to working with the (Boise Education Association) and teachers, students, and constituents," Rajbhandari said by phone Wednesday afternoon.
Tuesday marked the end to an unusually crowded and contentious school board election. Aside from Rajbhandari’s victory over incumbent Steve Schmidt, the other four incumbents in the race won reelection and will be sworn in at the regular school board meeting on Monday, Sept. 12.
Rajbhandari received 56.40% of the vote (10,944 votes) to Steve Schmidt’s 43.60% of the vote (8,461 votes) in race No. 4.
Schmidt wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday morning that, "I move forward in the knowledge that I ran my campaign with honor, integrity and honesty.
“Your effort was not in vain as together we brought more attention to this school board election than any other in Boise School District history,” Schmidt said in the post.
In race No. 1, in which the top two vote getters get a seat, incumbent trustee Beth Oppenheimer received 41.44% of the vote (15,430 votes) and incumbent School Board President Dave Wagers took 37.34% of the vote (13,905 votes), beating out challengers Krista Hasler (11.36%; 4,230 votes) and Greg Woodard (9.86%; 3,671 votes).
“I am pleased that our community showed support for the direction of our school district in this election process,” Wagers said in an emailed statement.
In race No. 2, Andy Hawes received 70.39% of the vote (13,659 votes), prevailing over challengers Neil Mercer (17.47%; 3,367 votes) and Matthew Shapiro (12.14%, 2,340 votes). And in race No. 3, Elizabeth Langley took 60.31% of the vote (11,393 votes) winning against Nathan Dean (15.45%, 2,918 votes), Todd Kurowski (14.53%, 2,745 votes), and Dawn King (9.71%, 1,834 votes).
Controversy visited the races a couple of times this summer. In July, five candidates — Josh Bales, Paul Lewer, Nick Sackett, Jacob Rowe, and Zach Borah — dropped out of the race, Idaho Education News reported. The group of candidates attracted attention for attending the same church in Boise and having signed each other’s filing forms, Idaho Education News reported.
In August, a photo of a ballot posted on Facebook by conservative activist group Idaho Liberty Dogs endorsed several candidates, including Schmidt. Though Schmidt issued two statements in Facebook posts to distance himself from the group, Rajbhandari criticized Schmidt for not clearly disavowing the group’s endorsement, Idaho Education News reported. Schmidt subsequently lost the support of the Idaho Students First political action committee, though he retained the endorsement of the Boise Education Association, the district’s teachers’ union, Idaho Education News reported.
Rajbhandari hopes that his win provides the impetus for more student engagement in government.
"I think voters yesterday showed that they think that students deserve a voice and vote on the school board, and that students should be seen as stakeholders and as constituents ... and I think the rest of the board understands that," he said. "I really do hope that my candidacy and my trusteeship will set a precedent for student voice in education and student voice in local government for a very long time."