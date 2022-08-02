ST LUKES PATIENT VISITATION PHOTO

A St. Luke's patient receives visitors while a medical provider works on a computer outside her room.

 St. Luke's Health System

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — St. Luke’s Health System announced Tuesday afternoon that it plans to launch a new nonprofit subsidiary, St. Luke’s Health Plan, to provide another health insurance option to Idahoans residing in the west central and south central parts of the state.

“We really have been given the opportunity to build a plan that is basically how we would want to be treated, how we want our families to be treated, and for our neighbors in our communities, because at the end of the day, improving the health of the communities we serve … that’s our overall goal,” Dr. Jon Schott, chief medical officer for the health plan, said at a media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Erin Banks Rusby is a reporter with the Idaho Press. She covers Canyon County, including agriculture, education, and government.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments