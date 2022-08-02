BOISE — St. Luke’s Health System announced Tuesday afternoon that it plans to launch a new nonprofitsubsidiary, St. Luke’s Health Plan, to provide another health insurance option to Idahoans residing in the west central and south central parts of the state.
“We really have been given the opportunity to build a plan that is basically how we would want to be treated, how we want our families to be treated, and for our neighbors in our communities, because at the end of the day, improving the health of the communities we serve … that’s our overall goal,” Dr. Jon Schott, chief medical officer for the health plan, said at a media briefing Tuesday afternoon.
The plan is part of the health system’s effort to provide affordable, “hassle-free” care, St. Luke’s Health Plan President Matt Wolff at the briefing.
On average, about one-fifth of Idahoans' income goes toward health care premiums and out-of-pocket costs, which is not affordable, Wolff said. He cited examples of patients making tough choices, such as having to choose between putting food on the table or beginning cancer treatment.
“As we work to reduce barriers on both ends of the spectrum, it will mean a more seamless experience for consumers,” Wolff said.
Schott said the plan includes $0 copays for primary care visits, including cancer screenings and lab tests for chronic disease management.
Wolff estimates that running the plan will require an additional 20 to 30 staff, and that the organization is intending to keep costs low with lean operations.
Pending certification, the insurance will be offered through Your Health Idaho, the state’s health insurance marketplace, on Oct. 15, Wolff said. Coverage would begin Jan. 1, 2023.
This style of insurance plan is new in this region, though Wolff noted it is not new in the U.S. health care system at large.
The health system plans to continue accepting other forms of health insurance, Wolff said.
Erin Banks Rusby is a reporter with the Idaho Press. She covers Canyon County, including agriculture, education, and government.