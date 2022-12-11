Support Local Journalism


As the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Hanukkah, those looking to join in religious events will go through a screening before receiving access to the Ahavath Beth Israel congregation event calendars after a dramatic rise in antisemitism in Boise.

“It’s not that we’re not having celebrations, but we are cautious of publishing them,” Rabbi Dan Fink said. “We often have a major police presence at events.”

Hanukkah04.JPG

Worshipers face the Torah ark during prayers at Ahavath Beth Israel in Boise in 2019. Increasing incidences of antisemitism nationally and locally has led to caution this year by those planning Hanukkah events.

