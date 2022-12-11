As the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Hanukkah, those looking to join in religious events will go through a screening before receiving access to the Ahavath Beth Israel congregation event calendars after a dramatic rise in antisemitism in Boise.
“It’s not that we’re not having celebrations, but we are cautious of publishing them,” Rabbi Dan Fink said. “We often have a major police presence at events.”
These security measures are necessary due to the rise in antisemitic incidents that began nationally and have spread to Boise.
The Boise Police Department and FBI have advised Fink to not publicize dates and times of religious events on their website or social media, the synagogue’s Executive Director and Security Manager Roy Ledesma said.
About 18 months ago, after instances of swastika graffiti at the Anne Frank Memorial and distribution of antisemitic fliers in the North End, the mayor’s office reached out to Fink and created a task force that is prepared for rapid response in the event of antisemitic incidents.
Even so, Fink has been personally targeted by local extremist groups in recent months. Though this is not something he is unfamiliar with, as he is admittedly “vocal,” it is has put a target on his synagogue.
A couple months ago, a far-right extremist group posted the address of Fink’s synagogue with bomb emojis next to it. The post was quickly deleted, but the unsettling message is not something Fink has forgotten.
“My synagogue didn’t ask for that. Nobody asked for it. I’m concerned for myself, I’m concerned for my community,” Fink said. “You want to take it seriously because it’s serious business, and, at the same time, I don’t want to live in fear.”
These incidents have lead Ledesma to hold monthly trainings for congregants including Run, Hide, Fight active shooter procedures and Stop the Bleed trainings. People are screened by Ledesma before they have access to religious services and the synagogue is protected by security cameras and panic alarms.
These antisemitic acts and hate speech are not just happening at synagogues, memorials and neighborhoods — it’s happening in schools.
Just last week, Ledesma received an email from a colleague at North Junior High, asking if he could meet with her to address the antisemitism at the school — things like swastikas in bathrooms and hate speech in the hallways.
Fink’s initial security concerns began in October 2018, after a shooting at Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue, which killed 11 people and wounded six others. The shooting is the deadliest antisemitic attack in America’s history.
“Since then, there was a shooting at a synagogue in San Diego, there was the hostage situation at the synagogue down in Texas,” Fink said. “There’s just been a series of incidents and synagogues have also been growing numbers of antisemitic incidents of all kinds.”
Each of the attacks occurred in the past three years — those, accompanied with a significant number of incidents in Boise, have led to increased security in synagogues locally and nationwide, Fink said.
“There’s not a synagogue in the United States that doesn’t now have a security committee,” Fink said. “In the wake of synagogue shootings and violence, we have to be a little more careful.”
Hanukkah celebrations at the Chabad Jewish Center will certainly have safety measures in place, but will also be open to the public, Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz said. Those events include a Grand Hanukkah Bash on the first day of Hanukkah, menorah lightings throughout Idaho, and the annual Hanukkah Celebration at the state Capitol on Dec. 20.
“The message of Hanukkah is about celebrating light over darkness. And so, we certainly do not cower in fear ever about who we are,” Lifshitz said. “Obviously, we take whatever measures are necessary for safety and security, but we’re not going to hide in the background.”
Lifshitz opted to not disclose the security and safety measures in place for these events.
“Sadly, throughout our more-than-3,000-year history, Jews are not strangers to antisemitism. It is concerning that there is a rise in global antisemitism,” he said. “We have been working closely with the Boise Police Department, the local FBI office, our own Chabad headquarters in New York’s security office to ensure that whatever we do is based on the most pertinent and up-to-date information about any threats that there might be.”
Lifshitz agreed with Fink: this is the most blatant antisemitism he’s ever experienced.
Kali, who opted to not share her last name to protect her and her family’s safety, said while there has been more antisemitism going on, it hasn’t shaken her — though she wishes it did.
”I’m not surprised really,” Kali said. “It just seems like it’s never really gone away, it’s just more visible sometimes. … and in a way, when it is as visible as it is, at least it allows others to see that it’s going on.”
Not wanting to live in fear, Kali said the extremists’ hate has emboldened her.
“There might be some antisemitism, but it’s not going to stop my family from practicing Judaism,” she said.