BOISE — Hundreds of people demonstrated in Boise Tuesday either calling for police reform or expressing support for law enforcement.
Black Lives Matter Boise scheduled a rally Tuesday to coincide with the city council’s budget discussion on police funding; the council in the meeting approved a $1 million increase to the police budget. The planned rally drew social media threats of violence from counter groups, according to police, as well as a plea from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean for Boiseans to avoid downtown during the events. As a safety measure, BLM Boise kept the rally’s location secret until about an hour beforehand; a group of about 100 rallygoers met at an outdoor plaza at Boise State University.
Counterprotesters at city hall waved American flags and held signs in support of police and President Trump. They also spoke of their disapproval of McLean as people gathered signatures on a petition to recall her.
While protests in Boise have largely been peaceful in the wake of George Floyd’s death, a protest at Boise City Hall on June 30 saw some small fights and a subsequent arrest. Boise police bolstered officers’ presence downtown Tuesday to prepare for any conflicts.
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told the media at 9 p.m. the demonstration was largely peaceful. Two people were arrested and charged with resisting and obstruction after allegedly jumping a barricade into a police-only area. Two other people were detained as police investigated reports of an aggravated assault, and another aggravated assault and battery. Officers several times stepped in to deescalate tension between demonstrators, Lee said. Idaho State Police and Meridian police offered assistance.
Public safety was a concern for Cliff Anderson, 50, of Boise, who attended the rally in support of police. Asked what defunding the police — a set of policies meant to divest from traditional police practices and invest instead in community resources — meant to him, Anderson said he was worried about being “overrun with rampant people.”
“Crime just goes up,” he said. “Nobody’s looking out for us.”
He said he was “going against Black Lives Matter” by attending.
BLM Boise’s rally at the campus drew over 100 people. Speakers criticized Boise’s legal system and police forces writ large for targeting Black people.
One speaker took aim at the United States’ use of qualified immunity, which protects government officials from lawsuits in certain cases if they haven’t violated a person’s “clearly established rights.” He also criticized a large number of those who advocate for defunding the police, saying that those who would rather reallocate funds within police departments toward hiring more social workers as law enforcement agents isn’t enough.
“That’s not defunding. Defunding means removing it from the police budget,” he said.
BLM Boise rally went from 4 to 6 p.m., and as demonstrators began to leave, a few apparent counterprotesters walked on the scene waving Trump flags but remaining peaceful.
Mario Berea of Meridian, who organized a protest of Boise’s mask mandate at Mayor Lauren McLean’s house, said he came to the BLM rally because he’s “always interested” when “people are talking about state-sponsored brutality.”
Berea, who identified himself as a Libertarian, said he wasn’t there to demonstrate against Black Lives Matter, and had peaceful discussions with protesters about his wishes for more of law enforcement officials to be elected rather than hired by the city. One protester said Berea “came from a good place,” but that his idea couldn’t change structural issues within law enforcement.
OTHER ACTIVISTS
Another 100 or so progressive activists gathered at Manitou Park in Boise, mingling and providing acupuncture and yoga in lieu of attending the Black Lives Matter rally.
Some activists became wary when violent threats against BLM Boise’s planned rally surfaced on social media. These demonstration leaders organized the park event to “debrief” in hopes of avoiding counterprotesters, none of whom where visible by 7:15 p.m.
A feeling of “safety” was the biggest difference between attending the park Tuesday and going to last month’s demonstration, attendee Tryphene Bulape said. Here, “I don’t really have to explain myself or argue someone.”
As a Black woman, she said, “If something were to happen to me, the chances of getting justice would be zero to none,” she said.
At the city hall demonstration, Mary Jayne Thomas, 58, said she worries Boise could become “a Portland or Seattle” if people don’t take a stand.
“We don’t want to have the angry mob rule here,” the Boise native said. “We’re not going to allow people to abuse our city; we’re not going to allow looting, rioting, burning and beating people or throwing bricks. It’s not going to happen here. We won’t stand for it. … We are the best city on the planet, and we’re going to keep it that way.”
POLICE APPROACH
Before the rallies started, Lee said officers had investigated several reports of suspicious activity that turned out to be false. This included a report of a package that arrived at Main and 9th streets, which later was determined not to be a threat. Lee urged caution when seeing information on social media.
“It sounds like there is some sort of effort going on to spread misinformation about what is going on in Boise,” the police chief said.
Police set up barricades in front of city hall, a first for this summer’s protests, and dressed in their normal uniforms.
Sixteen-year-old Jesse Carnell of Boise said police had a better response Tuesday than at the June 30 protest. Officers were more visible, and the two cohorts weren’t mixing, he said.
Carnell was at city hall Tuesday with a small group holding signs calling for justice for Breonna Taylor, a medical worker from Louisville shot in her home by police, or in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Mikayla Compton, 28, of Boise, joined Carnell on the street corner. She had come from the rally at BSU, she said, and as she tried to walk to the smaller group, counterprotesters threatened to spit on her and called her fat.
“I had never felt like I’d been more unsafe in my entire life,” Compton said.
She said she attended Tuesday’s protests in part because she had some racist family members, and conversations with them about race were difficult.
Compton, an Idaho native, said she’d just returned to the state after a stint in California. She was “embarrassed and ashamed” of the hate and racism she witnessed since her return.
“That’s why we had to go today,” she said.