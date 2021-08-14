We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Cyclists ride their bikes down Bannock Street during the Boise Goathead Festival parade on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Boise.
BOISE — The Boise Goathead Fest will require masks, organizers announced in a press release Thursday.
The fourth annual bike festival will take place Aug. 28 at Cecil D. Andrus Park in Boise. Organizers have been in touch with the Central District Health Department and the city of Boise about COVID-19 precautions and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Organizers are encouraging people who are sick to not attend the event. They also are requiring people to wear masks during the festival whenever in close proximity to strangers for more than five minutes. Masks will be available for people without one.
People running the event said all eligible attendees 12 or older are “expected” to be vaccinated.
“Some of our precautions, like wearing a mask and vaccination expectations, will be unfortunately controversial,” Boise Bicycle Project Executive Director and Boise City Councilman Jimmy Hallyburton said in a press release, “but we are committed to putting the safety needs of the community first. If it allows us to share space, even at slightly larger distances, it’s a very small price to pay.”
Since the event is outdoors in a large space that allows for distancing and other precautions are in place, there are minimal risks, according to officials.