BOISE — Those who have traveled by bicycle in the Treasure Valley are probably all too aware of the scourge of puncture vine – otherwise known as goatheads. Yet thousands of cyclists gathered at Cecil D. Andrus Park on Saturday for a festival named for the noxious weed.

The fifth annual Goathead Fest returned in full force to downtown Boise as a celebration of the city’s two-wheeled culture as well as a fundraiser for the Boise Bicycle Project, a nonprofit that promotes the “personal, social, and environmental benefits of bicycling,” according to the group’s website.

