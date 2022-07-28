Originally published July 28 on KTVB.COM.
A Boise man who violated his parole and fled the country has finally been located after more than two decades.
A Boise man who violated his parole and fled the country has finally been located after more than two decades.
Louis Edward Flood, now 77, was located in Creston, British Columbia, and taken into custody on July 25. He was convicted of lewd conduct with a child under 16 years old and sexual abuse of a child under 16 in 1997 and sentenced to serve 18 years in prison.
Flood was released on parole in 2001, but didn't maintain contact with his assigned parole officer and never registered as a sex offender. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but authorities couldn't locate him. He was featured on "America's Most Wanted" in 2011.
Flood was located after Royal Canadian Mounted Police told the Idaho Department of Corrections Special Investigations Unit they believed Flood was residing in an assisted living facility under a fake name, IDOC spokesman Jeff Ray said.
Canadian police told IDOC that Flood had disclosed his true identity to the assisted living staff in hopes of collecting Social Security benefits. The staff searched Flood's name and discovered he was featured on "America's Most Wanted."
Canadian police said once they began investigating Flood, they reached out to Idaho for a picture to find out what the fugitive looked like. They finally were able to confirm his identity.
A removal warrant was issued for Flood’s return to the U.S.; he was transported to the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Washington, where deputy U.S. Marshals took him into custody.
Creston is a town of about 5,300 people located approximately 35 miles north of Bonners Ferry, of North Idaho.
"I never thought I would be involved with such an interesting arrest and to have the opportunity work with so many different agencies," Royal Canadian Mounted Police Constable Dave Bickle said in a news release. "This is a highlight for my career."
IDOC fugitive investigators tried many times over the years to figure out where Flood was but made little headway, Ray told KTVB.
"Our fugitive investigators do much of their work undercover," Ray said.
Flood will serve the remaining 13 years of his sentence in a U.S. prison. He is currently being held in the Snohomish County Jail in Everett, Washington, Ray said. When he is transported back to Idaho, Flood will go before the Commission of Pardons and Parole for his parole violation proceedings.
