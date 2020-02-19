BOISE — An employee of the Black Bear Diner in Northwest Boise worked while contagious with hepatitis A; the person is the only known Idaho case of the illness associated with the restaurant.
Idaho’s Central District Health confirmed the case in a news release Wednesday. The employee worked only in the Black Bear Diner at 7530 State Street in Boise, which is under separate ownership from the restaurant’s southwest Boise location, according to the release.
While the risk of contracting the illness through an infected food service employee is low, the district’s release encourages anyone with an incomplete or unknown history of the hepatitis A vaccine to consider immunization if they ate at the restaurant on certain dates. Those dates are:
- Jan. 26, 30, or 31
- Feb. 1, 2, 6-9, 13-16
A person can receive protection from hepatitis A if they are immunized within two weeks of exposure, according to the release.
The release describes hepatitis A “as a virus that affects the liver and can make people sick for a number of weeks.”
According to the release, symptoms may include:
- Abdominal pain
- Dark urine
- Fatigue
- Fever
- Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)
- Light-colored stools
- Loss of appetite
- Nausea
- Vomiting
“If symptoms occur, seek medical attention. Not everyone infected with hepatitis A will experience all of the symptoms and some will not have any symptoms," the release said.
While symptoms usually begin within 28 days of exposure, they can set in anywhere from 15 to 50 days after exposure, according to the release.
Central District Health has been investigating a hepatitis A outbreak for more than a year. Since Jan. 1, 2019, there have been 67 confirmed cases of the illness — as opposed to eight cases in all of 2018.
A manager of the Black Bear Diner referred the Idaho Press to another phone number for comment. A call to that number was not immediately returned Wednesday.
Central District Health included a written statement from the business in its press release. The diagnosis of hepatitis A was immediately reported to the district, according to that statement.
“The diner was inspected by (Central District Health) and declared safe; however, out of an abundance of caution and concern, Black Bear Diner will be immediately vaccinating all local staff for hepatitis A,” according to that statement. “Black Bear Diner takes the health and safety of its guests and team members seriously, and maintains stringent procedures to ensure safe, sanitary and well-maintained diners. Black Bear Diner has received no other reports of employee and/or guest illness and the diner remains fully operational.”