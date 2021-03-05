BOISE — Boise firefighters put out a fire Thursday night without any injuries reported, according to a news release. The fire was at a building under construction at South Second Street and West Myrtle Street.
After receiving a report of smoke and fire five minutes earlier, the first firetruck arrived at 6:40 p.m. and the fire was under control by 7:08 p.m. By around 11 p.m. all roads were open and firefighters finished ensuring the fire was completely out, city spokesperson Haley Williams said.
There were no residents or people in the building at the time of the fire, Williams said. There are plans for the building to open up apartments.
Access to the building was difficult because of the construction and one of the fire hydrants wasn’t yet working, according to the release. Firefighters reached the roof of the eighth floor to put out the fire.
Roads were temporarily closed between Front Street and Myrtle Street and from Broadway Avenue to Ninth Street.
Seven trucks, three truck companies and 15 units from Boise Fire were at the scene. Boise Police, Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Ada County Paramedics also were involved.
The fire department’s investigation into the cause was ongoing as of noon Friday, Williams said.