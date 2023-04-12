Support Local Journalism


The Boise Fire Department has a simple message to residents in the coming days and potentially weeks: Please do not recreate on the river.

The alert comes with the Boise River flowing at an increased volume and a brisk pace as the Army Corps of Engineers has increased flow from Lucky Peak dam and lake following a snowy winter and early spring in the Treasure Valley.

Boise River flow

A sign warns of high water along the Boise River near Whitewater Park on Wednesday.

The Boise River in early April.

