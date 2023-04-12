The Boise Fire Department has a simple message to residents in the coming days and potentially weeks: Please do not recreate on the river.
The alert comes with the Boise River flowing at an increased volume and a brisk pace as the Army Corps of Engineers has increased flow from Lucky Peak dam and lake following a snowy winter and early spring in the Treasure Valley.
On Wednesday the river was flowing at 3,646 cubic feet per second and on Thursday it was forecasted to exceed 4,500 cubic feet per second. It’s expected to remain above 4,000 CFS until at least April 19.
For context, when people are floating the Boise River in the summer, its speed sits at about 1,000-1,200 cubic feet per second.
Paul Roberts, Boise Fire’s Special Operations Chief, said that aside from the swiftness of the current, other hazards include debris running down the river, water rising on the banks which makes them slippery and hard to access, and the sheer temperature of the water.
“The water is cold enough that even for a strong or good swimmer, the cold water can incapacitate them, making self rescue or swimming in the river difficult or disastrous,” Roberts said.
Roberts said the public might not be accustomed to the dangers the river represents at the moment because the area hasn’t seen this type of water runoff in a few years.
“They have not released this amount of water so it’s almost kind of new again,” Roberts said.
The fire department is still encouraging people to walk the greenbelt along the river. Keeping an eye on children and pets is important.
“You’re best to have your pets on leashes so they can’t escape you and get into the Boise River, and as an example chasing geese or ducks,” Roberts said.
Roberts said in the case of a river rescue, the best thing someone can do is call 911 and provide a known location such as a cross street, bridge or greenbelt mile maker.
“That will expedite our response,” he said.
Roberts said that high water flow could be in the offing for a few weeks and that people should be prepared for that.
“I would encourage people to just be patient and just be very cognizant of the river conditions now, which are unfavorable for recreation,” he said.
How long will it last?
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers planned to increase flow in the Boise River to 4,000 cubic feet per second by the end of Wednesday, and to 4,500 cubic feet per second by the end of Thursday, said Jonathan Roberts, water management team leader for USACE’s Walla Walla District, which includes the Boise River reservoirs. Roberts and other water experts shared their latest plans and predictions for water supply and weather during a meeting Wednesday morning.
The three Boise River reservoirs — Lucky Peak, Anderson Ranch and Arrowrock — are about 62% full, Roberts said. Given the local snowpack, water managers are increasing flows from the reservoirs to ensure the reservoirs maintain enough storage capacity for when that snow starts melting in earnest. So far, relatively cool spring temperatures mean snow in the Boise River System is not melting too quickly to bring the river to flood stage.
Roberts said the goal of increasing flows is to make space in the reservoirs for the snowmelt and keep the river out of flood stage. The agency estimates it needs to move about 500,000 acre feet of water out of reservoirs and into the Boise River, which equates to the river flowing at 5,000 cubic feet per second for about 55 days, he said. That would last into late May and possibly into June, though he cautioned June is too far out to make accurate predictions of flow at this point in time.
“That could impact some of the recreation on the river” but it is an effort made to avoid hitting flood stage for as long as possible, if possible, he said.
These estimates assume average temperature and precipitation in the coming weeks, which is not a guarantee, he said. If more precipitation or warmer temperatures result in faster runoff, the river could rise to 6,500 cubic feet per second or higher. A rate of 7,000 cubic feet per second is considered flood stage, Roberts said.
The reservoirs have significantly more capacity than this time in 2017, Roberts said. That year, flooding on the river wiped out parts of the greenbelt in Boise, Garden City and Eagle. At this time in 2017, about 8,500 cubic feet per second of water was already moving through the system, he said. That is because there was a similar snowpack as this year, but less available reservoir space, and more snowmelt coming into the river system, he said.