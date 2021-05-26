BOISE — The Boise Fire Department is encouraging parents to review water safety with children and other family members as weather warms up and more residents flock to Boise’s ponds, parks, and pools to recreate, according to a news release.
The department also shared safety tips for canals, calling them “incredibly dangerous” and warning residents that they should not be used for recreational activities. May 24-28 has been designated by the Idaho Water Users Association as “Ag Water Safety Week” in Idaho.
According to the Boise Fire Department, concrete canals have slippery sides that make them nearly impossible to climb out of. The department warned residents not to go into a canal, ditch, lateral or drain to retrieve anything, including toys, clothing, pets or anything else.
“Contact your local irrigation manager to help safely retrieve items that end up in one of these bodies of water,” the Boise Fire Department said in a news release.
In Boise, the city manages several swimming parks, ponds, and water features open for swimming, paddling, and fishing, including the City of Boise pools, Esther Simplot Park, Quinn’s Pond, and J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation Boise Whitewater Park, Boise Fire said.
“While these are all great options for you and your family, please note that no lifeguards are on duty at public swimming ponds or at the Boise Whitewater Park,” the release said.
The Boise River is not recommended for floating or paddle boarding at this time, the release said.
The department emphasized that official float season for the Boise River typically begins in late June, and that local officials, including Ada County Parks & Waterways and Boise Fire will continue to evaluate options for the float season as summer approaches.
“As a reminder to all recreationists, the Boise River is never free and clear of hazards and those on the river recreate at their own risk. The Boise Fire Department will continue to monitor the river for downed trees and other hazards as we approach the opening of float season and will mitigate those as necessary,” said the department.
Not all hazards can or will be mitigated, and the water temperature in the Boise River can be very cold and impact your ability to swim even in the heat of summer, the release said.