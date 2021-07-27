BOISE — The Boise Fire Department held a Tuesday afternoon press conference to promote two programs that help homeowners protect their homes from wildfire, and to share some long-term recommendations for property fire-preparedness.
“The fire department really wants folks to partner with us, do their part on their properties, make sure that their homes are not only defensible for wildfire but survivable for wildfire,” said Jerry McAdams, wildfire mitigation specialist captain for the department.
Thousands of Boise residents live in close proximity to areas prone to wildfires and they should take steps to reduce the risks to their homes.
Homeowners whose properties are located in the city of Boise's wildland-urban interface are invited to sign-up for a free wildfire home safety evaluation in which a member of the fire department or parks department evaluates the fire readiness of a home and makes recommendations for vegetation management to reduce flammable vegetation, or fuels, around the home, according to a video about the program from the fire department. After an evaluation, homeowners may schedule a free chipping service provided by the department to remove excess fuels from their property, such as dead tree branches and other dry plant material. There are a number of chipping events that are scheduled for different neighborhoods, and affected residents are being asked to sign up for chipping slot that corresponds to the event in their neighborhood.
Homeowners can pile their excess fuels into 5-foot-tall piles and a crew will visit to chip and remove those fuels from the property, according to the video.
“We don’t want embers landing in ignitable vegetation or decorative grasses and stuff like that and igniting a wildfire,” McAdams said. “That’s a bad day for somebody.”
The department is also encouraging people to sign up for Ada County’s Code Red notification system which can alert people to wildfires or other emergencies, such as landslides, McAdams said.
In the long term, homeowners in the wildland-urban interface can make their homes more fire ready by installing landscaping that is both fire-resistant and beautifies the property, McAdams said. He recommended that homeowners maintain a 5-foot zone around the house where they stick to fire-resistant plants, and avoid placing any plants directly against the foundation of the house. He also recommended using rock mulch, manufactured sand or crushed granite in this zone, and removing flammable materials such as pine needles.
“If you’ve got embers landing on rock mulch against your foundation, it’s not going to do anything,” McAdams said. “They’re just going to sit there and smolder and go out.”
The public can view example fire-resistant gardens at the Fire Station 1, located at 707 Reserve St., as well as the Idaho Botanical Gardens, McAdams said. At the botanical gardens, visitors can see recommended plantings for different zones around their homes, such as within five feet of the home, up to 30 feet, and so on, McAdams said.
This summer, much of the U.S. is experiencing smoky conditions due to wildfires burning across the western states and Canada, according to the Associated Press. The size and intensity of fires has two main causes: Years of fire suppression in areas that would burn at regular intervals has allowed a buildup of plant material, while a climate-change driven increase in average temperatures is causing that excess plant material to dry out, according to the Associated Press. Plus, many people now live in areas that are vulnerable to wildfires.
“Despite being prone to fire, more and more homes are being built at the wildland-urban interface (WUI) where undeveloped lands meet the built environment,” says the website for Ada Fire Adapted Community, an organization which offers resources for wildfire readiness.
In Boise, the wildland-urban interface is divided into two sections. One section includes areas in and near the Boise Foothills, including the area northeast of Hill Road and Warm Springs Road. The second area is located in Boise’s southeast and is bordered by sections of Parkcenter Boulevard, East Amity Road, West Gowen Road and South Cole Road.
Homes in these areas are more prone to wildfires for a few reasons. They abut wildlands and they are often built in steep areas, McAdams said. And because the homes were built in the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s, many are not built with combustion-resistant materials, and there may be shorter distances between homes and more vegetation growing close to homes’ foundations, McAdams said.
Boise has had its share of wildfires. In 2008, the Oregon Trail Fire ignited in southeast Boise, damaging 10 homes and killing one woman, according to the Ada Fire Adapted Community website. In 2009, a fire in the foothills near state Highway 16 killed livestock and damaged 60 structures. And the Table Rock fire in 2016 damaged “2,500 acres of iconic and critical habitat landscapes” according to the fire adapted community’s site.
Many neighborhoods in vulnerable areas are working to become “firewise” neighborhoods, which means they are decreasing their neighborhood’s wildfire risk over time, McAdams said.