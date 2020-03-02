BOISE — Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Boise Fire Department spokeswoman Char Jackson confirmed the move, as first reported by CBS-2 News. Doan was placed on leave as of Monday, Jackson wrote in a message to the Idaho Press. She said she could not say why he was placed on leave, citing the fact that it is a personnel matter.
Asked who will be acting as chief while Doan is on leave, Jackson said the department had not yet decided.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.