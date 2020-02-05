BOISE — A Boise State University flood control system failure Wednesday morning sparked an electrical fire and led officials to evacuate two buildings on campus.
The Boise Fire Department and the Boise State University Public Safety Department evacuated Riverfront Hall, according to an alert sent out to students just after 11 a.m. According to a subsequent tweet from the Boise Fire Department, the smoke from the electrical fire spread through underground tunnels to the Albertsons Library, triggering the smoke alarm there. First responders evacuated the area. Char Jackson, spokeswoman for the Boise Fire Department, confirmed to the Idaho Press that crews had to pull up concrete near Riverfront Hall to ensure there was no further damage from the fire.
First responders also closed Cesar Chavez Lane, causing a delay in shuttle traffic for hours throughout the afternoon.
According to a tweet from the Boise Fire Department just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Idaho State Fire Marshal will handle the investigation of the fire going forward.