Boise Farmers Market.jpg

The Boise Farmers Market opens for the 2023 season on Saturday, April 1.

 Guy Hand

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE - The Boise Farmers Market opens the 2023 season this Saturday at 1500 Shoreline Drive.

Opening-day shoppers can expect vendors offering a bounty of locally sourced vegetables, meats, dairy, baked goods and prepared foods, plus ready-to-eat food and drinks for those who come to the market with an appetite. More than 60 Idaho farmers, ranchers and producers are here to bring the community together. There will be some new faces, sights and sounds at the Boise Farmers Market as well.

Recommended for you

Load comments