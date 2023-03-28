BOISE - The Boise Farmers Market opens the 2023 season this Saturday at 1500 Shoreline Drive.
Opening-day shoppers can expect vendors offering a bounty of locally sourced vegetables, meats, dairy, baked goods and prepared foods, plus ready-to-eat food and drinks for those who come to the market with an appetite. More than 60 Idaho farmers, ranchers and producers are here to bring the community together. There will be some new faces, sights and sounds at the Boise Farmers Market as well.
Boise City Council President and current acting mayor Holli Woodings will be the honorary bell ringer, opening the market at 9 a.m. On the market’s impact in Boise, Woodings said, “the Boise Farmers Market is such a connection point for our community. It creates those healthy connections between farmers, food producers and customers, and on a broader scale it connects our economy to the land, climate and environment.”
Boise Farmers Market visitors can enjoy open-air shopping from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, rain or shine, April through October. The market accepts SNAP/EBT, cash, debit and credit cards.
For shoppers wanting a speedy experience, orders can be placed in the online store Tuesdays and Wednesdays, then picked up on Saturdays in the drive-thru lane.
Since 2013, the Boise Farmers Market has championed local food, cultivating new farmers, incubating new food ideas and creating a community space to learn about food and sustainability. Learn more at theboisefarmersmarket.com.