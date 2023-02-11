CityHall (copy) (copy)

Boise City Hall

 File photo

The city of Boise has extended its deadline by one week to submit applications for the city council’s two vacancies.

Interested candidates have until 5 p.m. on Feb. 21 to apply. Before, the application period was supposed to end by 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

