The city of Boise has extended its deadline by one week to submit applications for the city council’s two vacancies.
Interested candidates have until 5 p.m. on Feb. 21 to apply. Before, the application period was supposed to end by 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.
“I’m looking forward to hearing from Boiseans with a passion for our community, a strong record of civic engagement, and a willingness to dig in and get to work,” Mayor Lauren McLean previously said.
Those interested must email citycouncilappointment@cityofboise.org the following information: Their legal name, the physical address and length of residency at that address, which seat the candidate wants to be considered for (at-large or District 3), a letter of interest outlining the perspective the applicant would bring to the council, the reasons for wanting to serve the public, and the impact they hope to make as a Boise City Council member, a current resume and contact information for three references.
The application information preferably would be in a single PDF document. Applications will be reviewed by the end of the month and finalists will interview with McLean.
McLean will announce the candidates for consideration in early March. Those who apply for District 3 must live in District 3.
Former Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg’s vacancy is due to her being approved as the CEO of Valley Regional Transit.
And Lisa Sánchez lost her seat on the Boise City Council after moving out of District 3. BoiseDev reported that she is disputing the legality of her removal. Her lawyer, according to BoiseDev, sent the city letters asking for Sánchez to be reappointed.
“I am going to miss it terribly,” Clegg previously told the Idaho Press. “This has been the honor of my life, serving this long in my hometown.”