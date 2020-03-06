The destination for Boise’s orange EnergyBags has continued to shift in recent months. Because of additional delays in equipment upgrades, Renewlogy, the Salt Lake City-based company that originally processed EnergyBags for Boise, will be unable to process the city’s plastics until late summer or early fall.
Renewlogy stopped accepting Boise’s plastics last year, needing to upgrade equipment to better deal with the mixed plastics.
Dow Chemical Company and Reynolds Consumer Products, which run the EnergyBag program and find markets for the plastics, have found a few backup options in the mean time, the most promising of which would send the bags to cement manufacturing facilities. Renewlogy converts the plastics into diesel fuel, and the process of converting the plastic into cement is similar.
The city of Boise is working with Reynolds to store the bags, and residents who use the orange bags won’t see any impacts or interruptions, according to the release.
Before the bags are shipped off, the city of Boise is waiting to examine a life-cycle analysis, which will look at the environmental factors of using plastic in the cement industry. After the analysis is done, the city will make a policy decision.
“Though this change in markets for the EnergyBags is still an acceptable form of waste management per the EPA, the city is committed to understanding the specific environmental impact of this change,” the city said in its release.
The new equipment was supposed to be ready in January.
Colin Hickman with the city of Boise told KTVB in October that these upgrades are essential for the diesel conversion program to work.
“Renewlogy upgraded their machinery because what they were finding is a lot of the machinery in existence to deal with plastics is built for more rigid plastics like milk containers,” Hickman said. “But now with this new program, we are able to accept a lot more films, wraps and plastic bags. So, it takes different types of machinery to process those.”
According to prior reporting by the Idaho Press, Boise first launched the EnergyBag program in 2018 with the help of a $50,000 grant from Dow and Keep America Beautiful after China severely curbed the kinds of plastics it would accept in December 2017. China’s new regulations no longer accept 24 types of solid waste, including a variety of plastics from everyday products. Now, to recycle plastics number 4 through 7, residents must separate them in the special orange bags and place them in their recycle bins.