BOISE — Starting Monday, Boise’s 8th Street between Main and Bannock streets will be closed to vehicle traffic entirely, to allow for more outdoor seating at restaurants.
Currently, portions of the street are closed to vehicle traffic, but motorized vehicles are allowed for delivery purposes in the mornings. The new move by the city will cease vehicle traffic on 8th Street altogether to give restaurants more patio seating.
The delivery zone will be relocated to Idaho Street between Capitol Boulevard and 9th Street. Delivery times will still run 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.