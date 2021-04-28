BOISE — The city of Boise will no longer require face masks be worn outdoors.
After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, Mayor Lauren McLean on Wednesday announced the practice will no longer be required in Boise as part of the city's COVID-19 public health order.
“I'm thrilled that we will again see each other's smiling faces in our neighborhoods, as we walk to businesses, and in our outdoor areas,” McLean said in a news release. “I'm grateful to the health care professionals helping us make science based decisions, and proud of the progress Boiseans are making together. We're nearing the end of this, as more and more people get vaccinated."
The CDC's new guidelines say fully vaccinated Americans don't need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, and those who are unvaccinated can go outside without masks in some situations, too, the Associated Press reported. For most of the past year, the CDC had been advising Americans to wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of one another.
Boise's new health order was made in consultation with public health experts and in response to new CDC guidance, a city news release said.
Face masks are still required at indoor public spaces, and face masks as well as physical distancing are recommended (but not required) when gathering or interacting with people outside your household, according to Boise's updated health order.
The new health order is effective at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
Ada County is seeing an average of roughly 15 new cases per day per 100,000 residents, down from a winter peak of 95 per day, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.