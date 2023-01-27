Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Three Treasure Valley animal shelters are about to have a little more cash on hand.

In November and December, Zamzows employees asked customers to donate money to local animal shelters. Customers parted with $30,643, which is $7,100 more than last year’s fundraiser, according to a press release from the company. The company then matched the funds for a total of $61,286 to give to shelters that help rescue animals in need.

Zamzows Check passing

Shelter pets are on hand during a check presentation to local animal shelters Friday.

