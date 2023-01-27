BOISE — Three Treasure Valley animal shelters are about to have a little more cash on hand.
In November and December, Zamzows employees asked customers to donate money to local animal shelters. Customers parted with $30,643, which is $7,100 more than last year’s fundraiser, according to a press release from the company. The company then matched the funds for a total of $61,286 to give to shelters that help rescue animals in need.
“That is why it is so essential to what we do, because without donations, we wouldn’t be here,” Smith said. She plans to use the funds to expand the organization’s current facility, located at 333 Orchard Ave. in Nampa, or find a new one.
Animals that come to the facility are checked for any feline diseases, nursed back to health, and spayed or neutered ahead of adoption, Smith said.
“They’re healthy kitties, ready to go,” she said.
At the Idaho Humane Society, donations are put toward a variety of uses, said Laurien Mavey, public relations assistant for the organization.
“Sometimes we see animals that come in that need orthopedic surgery, or they are sick and need treatment, whether it’s bandage changes every day, medication … we can allocate the money to wherever we need. And that’s the beauty of getting a monetary donation,” Mavey said.
One way Pet Adoption League plans to use its funds is for its spay/neuter voucher program, which will help cover the costs of those services, said Michael O’Donnell, vice president of the organization.
“We’re grateful for the communities and the businesses that support us, and we wouldn’t be there if it wasn’t for them,” O’Donnell said.
It was the second year Zamzows has done the fundraiser, Jos Zamzow said. He said he tried to prepare himself that donations might fall short of the $23,000 raised in last year’s fundraiser due to “the down economy and because so many charities are seeing a decrease in donations as the economy has turned.”
But his concerns were not realized. A total of 9,677 customers donated and surpassed the previous year’s amount by 19%, Zamzow said.
He encouraged anyone considering adopting a pet to look to local shelters first.
“They’re doing amazing work, and you just raise everyone up when you choose to adopt a pet from a shelter versus buying one online, or something like that,” Zamzow said.
Pet Haven is holding an adoption event at the Zamzows Nampa location (1518 Caldwell Blvd.) on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3p.m., Smith said.
“Anyone that’s interested in looking at a kitty and learning more about Pet Haven, we’d love to see you,” Smith said.