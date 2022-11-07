Boise emergency shelters struggling to care for elderly

Patrick Ball sits in his wheelchair on the back patio of Interfaith Sanctuary.

 Margaret Carmel/BoiseDev

Originally published Nov. 2 on BoiseDev.com.Patrick Ball is a frequent flyer at Interfaith Sanctuary.

He’s been flitting in and out of the downtown Boise emergency shelter for months in his wheelchair, bouncing between the Veterans Administration Hospital and the hotel rooms the shelter it is renting for medically vulnerable members of the homeless community. With an 82-year-old mother with a full house of other family members to care for, he has nowhere to turn for help with his daily needs as a low-income person with multiple sclerosis who cannot walk on his own.

Park Place Boise Dev

This photo shows Park Place, a shuttered assisted living facility that Boise Rescue Mission is proposing to turn into transitional housing. 
Interfaith Boise Dev

A mural outside of Interfaith Sanctuary’s emergency shelter in downtown Boise. 
Cooper Court - Boise Dev

Many elderly and disabled seniors congregate on Cooper Court because they have nowhere else to go. 

