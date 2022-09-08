BOISE — Boise’s downtown is recovering post-pandemic and growing but still faces the challenges of unpredictable consumer behavior, lack of affordable housing and staffing issues, according to the 2022 State of Downtown held Thursday morning at the Boise Centre.
In terms of recovery, street parking revenue in fiscal year 2022 is at 92% of what it was in fiscal year 2019. The number of unique visitors is up 43% compared with last year, according to a presentation.
“We have seen highs and lows,” Downtown Boise Executive Director Jenn Hensley said. “Rushes of excitement about a return to all of your beloved activities and events in downtown, but unpredictable consumer patterns. Tourists galore but a lack of staffing and record breaking sales across the past two years but a slow return to office pace.”
Hensley stood at a podium in the Boise Centre, with a skyline of Boise projected on the far wall.
And for the Boise Centre itself, things are looking up. The centre held 168 events in 2021 compared with an estimated 250 in 2022. Attendance is also up, from over 47,000 in 2021 to an estimated 122,900 by year’s end.
But at the same time, businesses are struggling to predict consumer behavior. Things might be dead on a Friday night but then packed on Monday night, for example.
Leaders also stressed that downtown is a neighborhood. Hensley added that downtown has over 10,000 residents, a 57% increase from 2019.
“In talking to downtowns across the nation, the best tool for recovery every single downtown has had is a high number of residents,” Hensley said. “So we’re lucky, we’re bringing them in. We’re getting people excited about downtown.”
Hensley also spotlighted the new Warehouse project, a food hall downtown with local businesses. The addition of the Warehouse brought downtown Boise to over 2.1 million square feet of retail space.
“Downtown is bustling and happening,” Hensley said.
Boise’s downtown has been recovering and growing, said Downtown Boise Association Board President Sophie Sestero. First Thursday’s have been supersized and Alive After 5 came back, she said.
“I felt like a part of my soul was missing by not being able to go out to a concert,” Sestero said.
Boise also had an influx of people moving in and a resurgence in travel, she said. Boise is on the map, she said, as a destination to visit.
“Not only does that mean that you have to make a reservation on Friday nights, which is totally a good thing,” Sestero said. “Downtown specifically is being lauded for its walkability, its welcoming nature, its inclusivity and all of the exciting things to do down here.”
The past two years have been hectic, she said, including a change in leadership with Hensley coming into her new role.
“We’ve had a global pandemic. We’ve even had a fallen Christmas tree. So there has been a lot of change and a lot of chaos,” Sestero said. “The team decided to listen first and ask questions and hear from our own Boise community, our changing Boise community.”
But it’s not just downtown seeing change.
Alaska Airlines Public Affairs Manager Harry Cheema said the airline was beginning to work with the Boise airport to build out a new concourse serving Alaska Airlines.
“We’re starting to hopefully see ourselves as the hometown airline for Boise,” Cheema. “Boise’s become one of the top 5 busiest airports for Alaska Airlines and we hope to continue that growth.”
However, there are still challenges, said Patrick Moloney, DBA board member and an owner of TMN Events. In particular, Boise has to address housing, particularly finding opportunities for young people to live as well as address the workforce. Downtown workers need not just jobs, but also places to live, he said.
Since he moved to the area in the late 1970s, the downtown has exploded.
“It was dead … just a couple of bars and a couple of restaurants and that was it,” Moloney said. “It’s changing every day … for the downtown to survive and thrive we’ve got to address the issues that are most in hand right now.”
