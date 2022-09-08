Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Boise’s downtown is recovering post-pandemic and growing but still faces the challenges of unpredictable consumer behavior, lack of affordable housing and staffing issues, according to the 2022 State of Downtown held Thursday morning at the Boise Centre.

In terms of recovery, street parking revenue in fiscal year 2022 is at 92% of what it was in fiscal year 2019. The number of unique visitors is up 43% compared with last year, according to a presentation.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

