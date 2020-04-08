BOISE — The city of Boise has narrowed its field of finalists for its police chief position to two finalists, down from four previously.
The next chief of the Boise Police Department will either be Ryan Lee, assistant police chief of the Portland Police Bureau, or Joseph Chacon, assistant police chief of the Austin Police Department, according to a Tuesday news release from the city.
“Panel interviews will be conducted using video with teams of local leaders in law enforcement, two community panels and a Boise Police Department panel,” the release said. “The goal is to complete the panel interviews in the next two weeks and then next steps will be determined.”
Previously, the city had narrowed its pool of finalists to four people — Lee and Chacon, as well as Alice Fulk, assistant chief of the Little Rock Police Department, and Ron Winegar, assistant chief of the Boise Police Department. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean on Monday announced she’d chosen Winegar to serve as acting chief of the department in the interim. That role had previously been filled by Mike Masterson, who is retiring. Winegar will begin serving in that role on April 24.