As construction downtown closes streets, the city of Boise is working on ways to mitigate the impacts of shutdowns while the area grows more urban and dense.
But the mayor and members of the city council disagreed with each other Tuesday night as to what the best options are. Andrea Cantor, economic development advisor in the mayor’s office, suggested more regulations and conditions, improved communication and interagency coordination as potential solutions.
Cantor said frustration about the number of projects, sidewalk closures and congestion from lane closures have been sources of concern for some people. Downtown businesses are frustrated about the construction making it more difficult for people to support their stores, according to KTVB.
At the moment there are significant projects taking place on 11th Street between Grove and Bannock streets; on 10th Street between Idaho and Main streets; and a series of projects have recently been completed on 13th Street between Main and Fort streets.
There are three private development projects underway: The 12th and Idaho Apartments, the Renegade Hotel and the Saratoga Apartments.
The remaining three are public development: Rebuilding 11th Street, rebuilding the Linen Blocks and utility upgrades.
“The planning stages ... is where the city is best positioned to intervene because this is where we could add conditions of approval or set guidelines early on,” Cantor said. “In the building phase ... being the projects have already been approved and so we have kind of limited input.”
However, some councilmembers disagreed with adding additional regulations.
“To the extent that the private development improves downtown, it benefits everyone,” City Councilmember Patrick Bageant said. “Adding a lot of regulatory work to it, to try to minimize impacts or whatever, will result in delay, which will make some of the pain longer.”
Cantor said she met with around 20 business owners and heard from them that the city needed to address the lack of parking for customers and employees immediately. In response, parking times were changed from four hours to two hours to increase turnover in the 11th and Grove area, and the city asked contractors to park elsewhere, Cantor said.
To address employee parking, the city created a new permit for the west area of downtown to help them park near where they work.
However, Bageant said that the city might be hearing more feedback from employees than it would from normal people who have just as much right to that space.
“I’m not being confrontational, or saying that downtown businesses are wrong, but it’s not obvious to me that prioritizing employee parking is the highest and best use of limited parking downtown,” Bageant said. “We should be prioritizing customer parking, citizen parking, downtown use parking.”
Councilmember Latonia Haney Keith agreed that placing additional regulations on private developers would be challenging. But she liked the idea of a construction website or notifications on construction updates. Haney Keith also liked the idea of time limits for lane closures.
But Councilmember Holli Woodings said it would “behoove” the city to look at what other cities do in particular for managing construction vehicles downtown. Mayor Lauren McLean agreed.
“The more that we can do to streamline the process to really expect construction crews and others to mitigate the impacts they have, and from our perspective, to do things as efficiently as possible,” McLean said, “the better off our businesses will be and the better off, frankly, our pedestrians and others downtown will be too.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.
