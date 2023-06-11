Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As construction downtown closes streets, the city of Boise is working on ways to mitigate the impacts of shutdowns while the area grows more urban and dense.

But the mayor and members of the city council disagreed with each other Tuesday night as to what the best options are. Andrea Cantor, economic development advisor in the mayor’s office, suggested more regulations and conditions, improved communication and interagency coordination as potential solutions.

Downtown Construction05.JPG

Pedestrians walk through construction detours on 11th Street recently in downtown Boise.
Downtown Construction08.JPG

Roads are closed in downtown Boise surrounding construction in the 11th Street area, shown here on May 8.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

Recommended for you

Load comments