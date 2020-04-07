BOISE — A little over a year after starting at the city of Boise, Wyatt Schroeder has resigned his position as the director of community partnerships.
Schroeder, the former director of homelessness nonprofit CATCH, was hired under former Mayor Dave Bieter in January 2019 to coordinate with local nonprofits on a variety of issues. He was an instrumental staff member overseeing the city's strategy to meet its goal of to end family homelessness by 2025.
A phone call to Schroeder's cellphone was not returned Tuesday. His last day at the city was March 24.
City of Boise spokeswoman Karen Boe said the resignation was Schroeder's decision and he was not paid any severance.