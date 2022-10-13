Interfaith new building design

The City of Boise's Design Review Committee on Oct. 12 unanimously approved the proposed design for Interfaith Sanctuary's new building on West State Street. 

 Screenshot/KTVB

Originally published Oct. 12 on KTVB.COM.

The City of Boise’s Design Review Committee unanimously approved plans for Interfaith Sanctuary's new building — the old Salvation Army on West State Street — on Wednesday night.

