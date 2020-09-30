BOISE — Boise City Council has denied a rezone application for a project that would have brought nearly 200 student housing units near Boise State University.
Mayor Lauren McLean cast a tie-breaking vote Tuesday to deny the application, which came amid growing tensions near BSU over conflicting needs for student housing near campus and for affordable housing for full-time Boiseans.
The project, proposed by St. Louis-based Collegiate Development Group, drew emphatic opposition from neighbors, who rebuffed plans to demolish a 23-unit apartment complex on the site, while others opposed the proposed three-story building’s height — about 40 feet — and density.
Collegiate Development Group hoped to build the 222,000-square-foot complex on 3.3 acres near the intersection of West Boise Avenue and South Protest Road.
While city staff supported the application, Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission in February recommended city council deny it, citing conflicting guidelines in the city’s comprehensive plan and zoning designations.
The project would have displaced residents of the Ridenbaugh Place Apartments, several of whom testified at Tuesday’s public hearing, saying they feared losing their apartments and being forced to find new homes in a tight housing market.
Five years ago, a two-bedroom apartment in Ada County went for $731 a month, on average. Now the average rent for a two-bedroom is $1,081, a 48% jump, according to the Southwest Idaho Chapter of the National Association of Residential Property Managers.
Ted Rithman, a Ridenbaugh resident for 24 years, told council members he lives on a fixed income.
“Where I live, that’s pretty much what I can afford,” he said. “I get kicked out, I’m screwed.”
Collegiate Development Group offered assistance packages for Ridenbaugh residents. It included moving funds and offered an apartment in the development, once completed, at a discounted rate.
On the other hand, BSU students and graduates told the council they need more housing options. BSU’s enrollment has grown nearly 20% in the last five years. At the same time, the college has only 3,500 on-campus beds for its 16,898 undergraduate students, with 2,660 reserved for freshmen.
Annabel Kroontje, a 2019 BSU graduate, said Collegiate Development Group’s 541-bed project would “fill the void” in student housing needs.
“Not only is it hard to find housing as a student on campus,” Kroontje said. “But it’s also really hard to find housing off campus that doesn’t require a super great credit score or previous years of renting history (or) proof of steady income, which us, as college students, don’t really have.”
Following several hours of public testimony Tuesday, the proposal split the council. Council President Elaine Clegg opposed the development, in part, because she said it did not abide by standards in the city’s comprehensive plan, Blueprint Boise, which calls for a mix of uses and housing types south of the BSU campus.
“While I absolutely agree that we need more student housing, I absolutely agree that we need more affordable housing, I think that this proposal, as it stands, isn’t quite ripe to go forward,” Clegg said.
Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings disagreed, saying there already exists a mix of uses in the area, and a high-density student housing project would only increase demand for commercial projects along Boise Avenue.
“I think that it makes perfect sense to create more student-housing density closer to campus so that these students aren’t bleeding out into those older neighborhoods where there’s a lot of homeowners, there’s a lot of rentals,” Woodings said. “There tends to be a lot of tension because of that.”
Concurring, Councilman Patrick Bageant added that Blueprint Boise doesn’t require developers to incorporate all uses into one project in a mixed-use area. The project meets city goals for housing density and walkability, he said. Regarding the Ridenbaugh Place Apartments, Bageant said, “This housing, unfortunately, is going to be going away one way or another,” due to the property owner’s intent to develop it.
Ultimately, opposing arguments swayed Councilman Jimmy Hallyburton and McLean, and council voted 3-2 to deny the rezone request. Council members Lisa Sánchez and TJ Thomson were absent.