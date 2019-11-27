BOISE — A Boise couple's cinematic dream is coming true.
Hannah Beth and Zachary Christian's new movie, "Rising Free," is set to play in almost 100 theaters nationwide after being picked up by Regal Cinemas.
Apart from co-producing the film, Beth served as the scriptwriter, while Christian worked behind the camera as the director.
The cast and crew includes several other Treasure Valley natives, including Michael and Melodye Kamplain and their son Elias.
A period piece set in Oregon, the film "showcases the harrowing journey of a young woman running from the throes of prejudice," according to the movie's website. It was produced by Lightfall Films, a Boise-based production company that makes independent, faith-based films.
The movie will play in select theaters, including Boise's Overland Regal Edwards, Dec. 6.