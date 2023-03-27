Tyler Beyer missing person

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office posted this missing persons flyer of Tyler Beyer on its Facebook page. Beyer hasn’t been seen since March 12.

 Boise County Sheriff's Office Facebook

A U.S. Forest Service employee who went snowmobiling has been missing for more than two weeks.

Tyler Beyer, 30, has been missing since Sunday, March 12, when he headed out on a snowmobile trip northeast of Lowman. U.S. Forest Service staff notified the Boise County Sheriff’s Office the next day, after Beyer, an employee on the Lowman Ranger District, didn’t show up for work.

