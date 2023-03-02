Boise City Councilmember Elaine Clegg announced that she will finish her tenure as a council member on March 27, shifting her focus to her new role as CEO of Valley Regional Transit. Clegg's final council meeting will be March 14.
“It’s been the great honor of my life to have the opportunity to serve my hometown,” Clegg said in a news release. “I am resigning my City Council seat on March 27th to focus on expanding and enhancing transportation options in the Treasure Valley. Thank you to all the incredible people I have served with and to my many friends and family. You have made the journey so productive, such fun and my life so rich.”
Thinking about leaving the city council has been hard, Clegg said in the release. She has served five terms on the council and was elected in 2003. During those years, Clegg focused on land use, sustainability and transportation, and helping with corridor master plans, including the city's first bus rapid transit corridor on State Street. Clegg plans to continue working on opening passenger service using the rail corridor that runs through the valley in her new role.
“Elaine has truly been one of Boise’s great public servants in her time on Council and I’m lucky to count her as a friend and mentor,” said Holli Woodings, who replaced Clegg as city council president. “Her legacy with our city is rich, and she’s been a stalwart advocate for so many issues from government accountability to open space. We’re fortunate to have her at the helm of VRT, and I look forward to working with her as we pursue greater mobility for all Boiseans.”
The public is invited to celebrate and recognize Clegg for her work after the council meeting on March 14 at 6 p.m. in the Maryanne Jordan City Council Chambers, according to the release.