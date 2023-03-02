Boise Land Purchase (copy)

Boise City Councilmember Elaine Clegg announced that she will finish her tenure as a council member on March 27, shifting her focus to her new role as CEO of Valley Regional Transit. Clegg's final council meeting will be March 14.

“It’s been the great honor of my life to have the opportunity to serve my hometown,” Clegg said in a news release. “I am resigning my City Council seat on March 27th to focus on expanding and enhancing transportation options in the Treasure Valley. Thank you to all the incredible people I have served with and to my many friends and family. You have made the journey so productive, such fun and my life so rich.”

