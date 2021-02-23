BOISE — Boise City Councilman TJ Thomson on Tuesday presented a rewrite the city's animal code, a yearslong project for the third-term official.
Thomson's proposal would repeal and replace current city code related to animal enforcement and cruelty regulations. It would add new protections against animal cruelty, including banning the commercial sale of dogs and cats through so-called "puppy mills" and outlawing the use of animals in the circus, as well as beef up enforcement mechanisms that are "antiquated and out-of-date."
"What I'm proposing is not just an animal code but a compassionate animal code," Thomson said during a Tuesday city council meeting. "It's really common-sense changes."
The state of Idaho is "way behind," ranked 45th in the nation, in terms of animal protection, Thomson said. And the Idaho Legislature is unlikely to make changes to state code, he said.
"If we're going to make a difference, if we're going to make a change, this has to happen at the local level," Thomson said.
A number of new provisions are meant to protect animals from cruelty. One such provision would outlaw commercially bred animals, closing a so-called "puppy mill loophole" that allows dogs and cats to be sold in retail stores and public spaces.
The code would only allow the sale of dogs and cats in retail stores if the animal is obtained from an animal care and control agency, animal care facility, animal shelter or nonprofit rescue organization that does not breed dogs or cats or buy them from a commercial breeder. The code would exempt breeders who engage in direct sales with consumers.
In 2019, Cabela's in Boise banned the sale of puppies in its parking lot after a parvovirus outbreak. Thomson said the new provision works in conjunction with businesses such as Cabela's — formerly a popular spot for dog breeders — so that dog-sale operations can't move from a private parking lot to a public sidewalk, street or park.
The new code does not affect hunting rules or agriculture animals.
Thomson's proposal also would criminalize confining an animal in an unattended vehicle and provide immunity to someone who intervenes when an animal is left unattended. Someone who leaves an animal in a vehicle in "conditions that a reasonable person would believe endangers the health, safety, or well-being of the animal due to heat, cold, or lack of adequate ventilation" could face a civil penalty or up to a misdemeanor charge if the animal suffers "great bodily harm" or death.
A "good Samaritan" clause would give immunity to someone who enters an unattended vehicle by force to free an animal, after "strict criteria," including first calling the police, is met. Thirty states have such a law, Thomson said.
The new code also would ban the use of animals such as elephants, bears and large cats in a circus or other similar venue. Boise would be the third local government in Idaho, joining Ketchum and Blaine County, to outlaw the practice.
"This is clearly a form of animal abuse, it's proven," Thomson said.
In addition to the new cruelty provisions, the revised code cleans up existing enforcement provisions, including non-commercial kennel licensure standards and dog license terms, Thomson said.
The Idaho Humane Society, which provided input on the code rewrite, praised the proposal in a statement Tuesday.
"We appreciate the strong and compassionate leadership of Boise City Councilman (Thomson) in this ambitious effort to make Boise a more humane community," the statement said. "While there are opportunities for further improvement, in total the amended ordinance represents a significant improvement in the animal welfare laws for the City."
The proposed code will be posted online so residents can submit feedback prior to a public hearing, scheduled for April 6.